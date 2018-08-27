Notes from around Chicago outdoors.
FIELD NOTES
WILD OF THE WEEK
Jim McGowan, of Alsip, emailed, “I’ve got one Hummingbird with an extra large appetite that I really enjoy watching.’’
So do I.
Celebration of wild scenes and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net.
DALE’S MAILBAG
“Always wanted to ride the North Branch. Is there a place to launch a boat there? Dick “Quags’’ Quagliano tweet
A: There are no boat launches on the North Branch. You need to launch at the Daley Ramp at Western and Sanitary and Ship Canal or lock through from the lake (launching is easiest at Diversey or 31st).
BIG NUMBER
$44 million: Impact of Lake Michigan’s recreational fishery on the Illinois and Indiana local economies, according to Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant research. Click here for details.
LAST WORD
“Young of year yellow perch collected in Michigan City this morning during beach seine sampling. Looking like it might have been a good spawn this spring!’’
Ben Dickinson, Indiana’s assistant Lake Michigan fisheries biologist, on Facebook Monday
WILD TIMES
FISH GATHERING
Wednesday: Walleyes Unlimited social night, (site change) Fox Lake American Legion Grounds, 7 p.m.
ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS
Friday: Final day to apply, free upland game permits. Click here for information.
Saturday: Dove hunting begins . . . Early Canada goose season opens
Now: Resident combination and antlerless-only archery deer permits available over-the-counter
HUNTER SAFETY
Saturday-Sunday: Morris, rainbowcouncil.org
Sept. 6 and 8: Newark, (815) 210-4995
Sept. 8-9: Kankakee, (815) 935-2700
Sept. 15-16: Joliet, (815) 727-4811
Sept. 22-23: Momence, bobhuntnfish@yahoo.com or 815/472-2670
WINGSHOOTING CLINIC
DUCKS UNLIMITED
Sept. 7: Fox River Valley Dinner, Gaslite Manor Banquets, Aurora. Contact Mike Andersen (630) 864-8676 or Ron Bennett (630) 853-1907
PHEASANTS FOREVER
Sept. 8: Kane County banquet, Strom Farm. Maple Park. Contact Steve Spurling, (630) 542-7136 or kanepheasants@gmail.com
NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION
U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY
