Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES

WILD OF THE WEEK

Jim McGowan, of Alsip, emailed, “I’ve got one Hummingbird with an extra large appetite that I really enjoy watching.’’

So do I.

Celebration of wild scenes and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net.

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Always wanted to ride the North Branch. Is there a place to launch a boat there? Dick “Quags’’ Quagliano tweet

A: There are no boat launches on the North Branch. You need to launch at the Daley Ramp at Western and Sanitary and Ship Canal or lock through from the lake (launching is easiest at Diversey or 31st).