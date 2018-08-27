Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES

WILD OF THE WEEK

Jim McGowan, of Alsip, emailed, “I’ve got one Hummingbird with an extra large appetite that I really enjoy watching.’’

So do I.

Celebration of wild scenes and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net.

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Always wanted to ride the North Branch. Is there a place to launch a boat there? Dick “Quags’’ Quagliano tweet

A: There are no boat launches on the North Branch. You need to launch at the Daley Ramp at Western and Sanitary and Ship Canal or lock through from the lake (launching is easiest at Diversey or 31st).

BIG NUMBER

$44 million: Impact of Lake Michigan’s recreational fishery on the Illinois and Indiana local economies, according to Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant research. Click here for details.

LAST WORD

Resized/Sun-Times

Facebook photo of young-of-the-year perch.
Provided

“Young of year yellow perch collected in Michigan City this morning during beach seine sampling. Looking like it might have been a good spawn this spring!’’

Ben Dickinson, Indiana’s assistant Lake Michigan fisheries biologist, on Facebook Monday

WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERING

Wednesday: Walleyes Unlimited social night, (site change) Fox Lake American Legion Grounds, 7 p.m.

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Friday: Final day to apply, free upland game permits. Click here for information.

Saturday: Dove hunting begins . . . Early Canada goose season opens

Now: Resident combination and antlerless-only archery deer permits available over-the-counter

HUNTER SAFETY
(Click here for full package of northeast Illinois hunter safety classes)

Saturday-Sunday: Morris, rainbowcouncil.org

Sept. 6 and 8: Newark, (815) 210-4995

Sept. 8-9: Kankakee, (815) 935-2700

Sept. 15-16: Joliet, (815) 727-4811

Sept. 22-23: Momence, bobhuntnfish@yahoo.com or 815/472-2670

WINGSHOOTING CLINIC
(Click here for the statewide list)

DUCKS UNLIMITED
(Click here for the general list of Illinois DU events)

Sept. 7: Fox River Valley Dinner, Gaslite Manor Banquets, Aurora. Contact Mike Andersen (630) 864-8676 or Ron Bennett (630) 853-1907

PHEASANTS FOREVER
(Click here for general list of Illinois PF events)

Sept. 8: Kane County banquet, Strom Farm. Maple Park. Contact Steve Spurling, (630) 542-7136 or kanepheasants@gmail.com

NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION
(Click here for general list of banquets and events)

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY
(Click here for full listings of classes in the area)

 