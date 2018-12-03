Ice-fishing regulations for public sites in Chicago fishing: Winter of 2018-19

An ice fishing set-up by Bruce Bergren in an earlier December in the Chicago suburbs. Dale Bowman/Sun-Times

Here are the updated regulations for ice fishing around public sites in Chicago fishing. There are a few tweaks in some counties.

FOREST PRESERVES OF COOK COUNTY: Ice fish at your own risk. Lakes open for ice fishing are Arrowhead, Axehead, Beck, Belleau, Big Bend, Bode South only, Bullfrog, Busse main and south (not north pool), Flatfoot, Green, Horsetail, Ida, Maple, Papoose, Powderhorn, Saganashkee Slough, Sag Quarry east and west, Tampier, Turtlehead and Wampum. Click here for details.

FOREST PRESERVE DISTRICT OF DuPAGE COUNTY: Ice fish at your own risk. Ice fishing is allowed at most sites. Due to fluctuating levels, Spring Creek Reservoir is closed to ice fishing. Late-night fishing is allowed at Deep Quarry, but ice fishermen must be out of the preserve by 11 p.m. Click here for the fishing guide.

FOREST PRESERVE DISTRICT OF KANE COUNTY Ice fish at your own risk. Here are the online ice-fishing regulations:

Ice fishing is permitted at Burnidge Forest Preserve/Paul Wolff Campground in Elgin and Oakhurst Forest Preserve in Aurora.

LAKE COUNTY FOREST PRESERVES: When conditions allow, ice fishing is permitted 6:30 a.m. to sunset at Banana and Independence Grove south bay and 6:30 a.m. to one hour after sunset at Sterling. Click here for details.

MAZONIA STATE FISH AND WILDLIFE AREA: Monster Lake is open year-round; other lakes open after various hunting seasons. Ice fish at your own risk.

McHENRY COUNTY CONSERVATION DISTRICT: Ice fishing at your own risk, only at the Hollows (Lake Atwood and West Lake).

SILVER SPRINGS STATE FISH AND WILDLIFE AREA: Ice fish at your own risk.

WOLF LAKE: Ice fish at your own risk.

CHICAGO LAGOONS: No ice fishing.

FOREST PRESERVE DISTRICT OF KENDALL COUNTY: No ice fishing.

FOREST PRESERVE DISTRICT OF WILL COUNTY: No ice fishing.

FOREST PRESERVES OF THE KANKAKEE RIVER VALLEY: No ice fishing.