I suspect weekend weather had much to do with the downturn in early deer harvest by Illinois bowhunters.
Here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:
Here’s an update on the Illinois Archery Deer harvest, and preliminary results from the weekend Illinois Youth Firearm Deer Season, from the IDNR Division of Wildlife Resources:
ARCHERY DEER SEASON
Through Monday, October 8, 2018, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 2,583 deer, compared to 4,950 for the same period in 2017.
Harvest to date has consisted of 70% does and 30% males (1796:787).
Top five counties were Pike (121), Fulton (77), JoDaviess (72), Carroll (68), and Jefferson (63).
YOUTH DEER SEASON
Youth deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 1,650 deer during the 3-day Youth Deer Season (October 6-8, 2018), compared to 2,375 in 2017.
Harvest sex ratios were 54% female to 46% male (898:752).
Top five harvest counties were Pike (82), Adams (78), Randolph (76), Jefferson (57), and Fulton (53).
County results for each season are included in the attached table.
|Preliminary harvest, Illinois Youth Deer Season
|County
|2017
|2018
|Adams
|90
|78
|Alexander
|10
|6
|Bond
|20
|10
|Boone
|3
|3
|Brown
|40
|30
|Bureau
|20
|23
|Calhoun
|33
|21
|Carroll
|14
|13
|Cass
|19
|11
|Champaign
|10
|6
|Christian
|25
|9
|Clark
|25
|20
|Clay
|35
|22
|Clinton
|12
|9
|Coles
|13
|9
|Crawford
|28
|15
|Cumberland
|22
|19
|DeKalb
|1
|0
|DeWitt
|11
|3
|Douglas
|6
|1
|Edgar
|23
|6
|Edwards
|10
|2
|Effingham
|31
|27
|Fayette
|33
|20
|Ford
|2
|1
|Franklin
|36
|16
|Fulton
|57
|53
|Gallatin
|17
|5
|Greene
|35
|24
|Grundy
|3
|5
|Hamilton
|31
|13
|Hancock
|41
|40
|Hardin
|19
|5
|Henderson
|10
|11
|Henry
|12
|20
|Iroquois
|16
|7
|Jackson
|67
|36
|Jasper
|29
|29
|Jefferson
|76
|57
|Jersey
|23
|14
|JoDaviess
|49
|47
|Johnson
|33
|20
|Kankakee
|6
|4
|Kendall
|2
|1
|Knox
|22
|18
|LaSalle
|22
|15
|Lawrence
|15
|3
|Lee
|18
|10
|Livingston
|8
|6
|Logan
|26
|9
|Macon
|11
|9
|Macoupin
|42
|26
|Madison
|18
|12
|Marion
|64
|27
|Marshall
|16
|13
|Mason
|15
|8
|Massac
|15
|9
|McDonough
|24
|19
|McHenry
|5
|1
|McLean
|22
|11
|Menard
|13
|14
|Mercer
|27
|38
|Monroe
|28
|13
|Montgomery
|24
|19
|Morgan
|18
|12
|Moultrie
|13
|6
|Ogle
|13
|18
|Peoria
|28
|16
|Perry
|39
|22
|Piatt
|5
|1
|Pike
|115
|82
|Pope
|26
|16
|Pulaski
|11
|6
|Putnam
|3
|5
|Randolph
|89
|76
|Richland
|13
|7
|Rock Island
|14
|18
|Saline
|31
|16
|Sangamon
|16
|14
|Schuyler
|46
|42
|Scott
|15
|6
|Shelby
|36
|26
|St. Clair
|18
|14
|Stark
|7
|2
|Stephenson
|17
|7
|Tazewell
|26
|16
|Union
|31
|33
|Vermilion
|22
|9
|Wabash
|7
|1
|Warren
|4
|5
|Washington
|20
|15
|Wayne
|33
|25
|White
|25
|8
|Whiteside
|14
|6
|Will
|8
|7
|Williamson
|36
|25
|Winnebago
|10
|7
|Woodford
|33
|30
|Grand Total
|2375
|1650
|Preliminary Illinois archery deer harvest thru October 8
|County
|2017
|2018
|Adams
|80
|52
|Alexander
|11
|2
|Bond
|27
|13
|Boone
|6
|8
|Brown
|45
|53
|Bureau
|61
|43
|Calhoun
|32
|19
|Carroll
|68
|68
|Cass
|53
|35
|Champaign
|39
|1
|Christian
|46
|25
|Clark
|59
|23
|Clay
|33
|14
|Clinton
|39
|8
|Coles
|66
|29
|Cook
|10
|5
|Crawford
|80
|25
|Cumberland
|42
|21
|DeKalb
|25
|13
|DeWitt
|64
|49
|Douglas
|24
|2
|Dupage
|1
|2
|Edgar
|29
|13
|Edwards
|24
|2
|Effingham
|42
|12
|Fayette
|63
|19
|Ford
|5
|5
|Franklin
|108
|41
|Fulton
|109
|77
|Gallatin
|20
|6
|Greene
|63
|30
|Grundy
|24
|26
|Hamilton
|54
|14
|Hancock
|51
|30
|Hardin
|24
|5
|Henderson
|14
|12
|Henry
|56
|26
|Iroquois
|35
|17
|Jackson
|97
|24
|Jasper
|53
|19
|Jefferson
|138
|63
|Jersey
|34
|12
|JoDaviess
|61
|72
|Johnson
|55
|16
|Kane
|29
|24
|Kankakee
|32
|22
|Kendall
|15
|12
|Knox
|93
|62
|Lake
|27
|14
|LaSalle
|59
|42
|Lawrence
|43
|10
|Lee
|39
|22
|Livingston
|28
|15
|Logan
|26
|14
|Macon
|49
|3
|Macoupin
|77
|44
|Madison
|72
|47
|Marion
|93
|26
|Marshall
|34
|15
|Mason
|31
|10
|Massac
|22
|5
|McDonough
|34
|31
|McHenry
|33
|30
|McLean
|79
|41
|Menard
|33
|24
|Mercer
|50
|36
|Monroe
|37
|5
|Montgomery
|57
|27
|Morgan
|48
|23
|Moultrie
|31
|6
|Ogle
|60
|41
|Peoria
|70
|56
|Perry
|63
|28
|Piatt
|25
|2
|Pike
|121
|121
|Pope
|55
|18
|Pulaski
|16
|6
|Putnam
|19
|7
|Randolph
|91
|29
|Richland
|28
|10
|Rock Island
|63
|42
|Saline
|43
|14
|Sangamon
|72
|36
|Schuyler
|51
|46
|Scott
|10
|12
|Shelby
|77
|35
|St. Clair
|55
|33
|Stark
|8
|13
|Stephenson
|44
|37
|Tazewell
|57
|33
|Union
|70
|23
|Vermilion
|97
|37
|Wabash
|20
|2
|Warren
|20
|13
|Washington
|46
|15
|Wayne
|83
|17
|White
|27
|2
|Whiteside
|52
|39
|Will
|82
|55
|Williamson
|89
|38
|Winnebago
|40
|35
|Woodford
|55
|27
|Grand Total
|4950
|2583