I suspect weekend weather had much to do with the downturn in early deer harvest by Illinois bowhunters.

Here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

Here’s an update on the Illinois Archery Deer harvest, and preliminary results from the weekend Illinois Youth Firearm Deer Season, from the IDNR Division of Wildlife Resources:

ARCHERY DEER SEASON

Through Monday, October 8, 2018, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 2,583 deer, compared to 4,950 for the same period in 2017.

Harvest  to date has consisted of 70% does and 30% males (1796:787).

Top five counties were Pike (121), Fulton (77), JoDaviess (72), Carroll (68), and Jefferson (63).

YOUTH DEER SEASON

Youth deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 1,650 deer during the 3-day Youth Deer Season (October 6-8, 2018), compared to 2,375 in 2017.

Harvest sex ratios were 54% female to 46% male (898:752).

Top five harvest counties were Pike (82), Adams (78), Randolph (76), Jefferson (57), and Fulton (53).

County results for each season are included in the attached table.

Preliminary harvest, Illinois Youth Deer Season    
     
County 2017 2018
Adams 90 78
Alexander 10 6
Bond 20 10
Boone 3 3
Brown 40 30
Bureau 20 23
Calhoun 33 21
Carroll 14 13
Cass 19 11
Champaign 10 6
Christian 25 9
Clark 25 20
Clay 35 22
Clinton 12 9
Coles 13 9
Crawford 28 15
Cumberland 22 19
DeKalb 1 0
DeWitt 11 3
Douglas 6 1
Edgar 23 6
Edwards 10 2
Effingham 31 27
Fayette 33 20
Ford 2 1
Franklin 36 16
Fulton 57 53
Gallatin 17 5
Greene 35 24
Grundy 3 5
Hamilton 31 13
Hancock 41 40
Hardin 19 5
Henderson 10 11
Henry 12 20
Iroquois 16 7
Jackson 67 36
Jasper 29 29
Jefferson 76 57
Jersey 23 14
JoDaviess 49 47
Johnson 33 20
Kankakee 6 4
Kendall 2 1
Knox 22 18
LaSalle 22 15
Lawrence 15 3
Lee 18 10
Livingston 8 6
Logan 26 9
Macon 11 9
Macoupin 42 26
Madison 18 12
Marion 64 27
Marshall 16 13
Mason 15 8
Massac 15 9
McDonough 24 19
McHenry 5 1
McLean 22 11
Menard 13 14
Mercer 27 38
Monroe 28 13
Montgomery 24 19
Morgan 18 12
Moultrie 13 6
Ogle 13 18
Peoria 28 16
Perry 39 22
Piatt 5 1
Pike 115 82
Pope 26 16
Pulaski 11 6
Putnam 3 5
Randolph 89 76
Richland 13 7
Rock Island 14 18
Saline 31 16
Sangamon 16 14
Schuyler 46 42
Scott 15 6
Shelby 36 26
St. Clair 18 14
Stark 7 2
Stephenson 17 7
Tazewell 26 16
Union 31 33
Vermilion 22 9
Wabash 7 1
Warren 4 5
Washington 20 15
Wayne 33 25
White 25 8
Whiteside 14 6
Will 8 7
Williamson 36 25
Winnebago 10 7
Woodford 33 30
Grand Total 2375 1650

 

Preliminary Illinois archery deer harvest thru October 8    
     
County 2017 2018
Adams 80 52
Alexander 11 2
Bond 27 13
Boone 6 8
Brown 45 53
Bureau 61 43
Calhoun 32 19
Carroll 68 68
Cass 53 35
Champaign 39 1
Christian 46 25
Clark 59 23
Clay 33 14
Clinton 39 8
Coles 66 29
Cook 10 5
Crawford 80 25
Cumberland 42 21
DeKalb 25 13
DeWitt 64 49
Douglas 24 2
Dupage 1 2
Edgar 29 13
Edwards 24 2
Effingham 42 12
Fayette 63 19
Ford 5 5
Franklin 108 41
Fulton 109 77
Gallatin 20 6
Greene 63 30
Grundy 24 26
Hamilton 54 14
Hancock 51 30
Hardin 24 5
Henderson 14 12
Henry 56 26
Iroquois 35 17
Jackson 97 24
Jasper 53 19
Jefferson 138 63
Jersey 34 12
JoDaviess 61 72
Johnson 55 16
Kane 29 24
Kankakee 32 22
Kendall 15 12
Knox 93 62
Lake 27 14
LaSalle 59 42
Lawrence 43 10
Lee 39 22
Livingston 28 15
Logan 26 14
Macon 49 3
Macoupin 77 44
Madison 72 47
Marion 93 26
Marshall 34 15
Mason 31 10
Massac 22 5
McDonough 34 31
McHenry 33 30
McLean 79 41
Menard 33 24
Mercer 50 36
Monroe 37 5
Montgomery 57 27
Morgan 48 23
Moultrie 31 6
Ogle 60 41
Peoria 70 56
Perry 63 28
Piatt 25 2
Pike 121 121
Pope 55 18
Pulaski 16 6
Putnam 19 7
Randolph 91 29
Richland 28 10
Rock Island 63 42
Saline 43 14
Sangamon 72 36
Schuyler 51 46
Scott 10 12
Shelby 77 35
St. Clair 55 33
Stark 8 13
Stephenson 44 37
Tazewell 57 33
Union 70 23
Vermilion 97 37
Wabash 20 2
Warren 20 13
Washington 46 15
Wayne 83 17
White 27 2
Whiteside 52 39
Will 82 55
Williamson 89 38
Winnebago 40 35
Woodford 55 27
Grand Total 4950 2583