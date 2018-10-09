Illinois deer hunting: Bowhunters off to a slow start, youth season down, too

Crossbow at the bottom of a deer stand last fall. Credit: Dale Bowman

I suspect weekend weather had much to do with the downturn in early deer harvest by Illinois bowhunters.

Here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

Here’s an update on the Illinois Archery Deer harvest, and preliminary results from the weekend Illinois Youth Firearm Deer Season, from the IDNR Division of Wildlife Resources: ARCHERY DEER SEASON Through Monday, October 8, 2018, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 2,583 deer, compared to 4,950 for the same period in 2017. Harvest to date has consisted of 70% does and 30% males (1796:787). Top five counties were Pike (121), Fulton (77), JoDaviess (72), Carroll (68), and Jefferson (63). YOUTH DEER SEASON Youth deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 1,650 deer during the 3-day Youth Deer Season (October 6-8, 2018), compared to 2,375 in 2017. Harvest sex ratios were 54% female to 46% male (898:752). Top five harvest counties were Pike (82), Adams (78), Randolph (76), Jefferson (57), and Fulton (53). County results for each season are included in the attached table.

Preliminary harvest, Illinois Youth Deer Season County 2017 2018 Adams 90 78 Alexander 10 6 Bond 20 10 Boone 3 3 Brown 40 30 Bureau 20 23 Calhoun 33 21 Carroll 14 13 Cass 19 11 Champaign 10 6 Christian 25 9 Clark 25 20 Clay 35 22 Clinton 12 9 Coles 13 9 Crawford 28 15 Cumberland 22 19 DeKalb 1 0 DeWitt 11 3 Douglas 6 1 Edgar 23 6 Edwards 10 2 Effingham 31 27 Fayette 33 20 Ford 2 1 Franklin 36 16 Fulton 57 53 Gallatin 17 5 Greene 35 24 Grundy 3 5 Hamilton 31 13 Hancock 41 40 Hardin 19 5 Henderson 10 11 Henry 12 20 Iroquois 16 7 Jackson 67 36 Jasper 29 29 Jefferson 76 57 Jersey 23 14 JoDaviess 49 47 Johnson 33 20 Kankakee 6 4 Kendall 2 1 Knox 22 18 LaSalle 22 15 Lawrence 15 3 Lee 18 10 Livingston 8 6 Logan 26 9 Macon 11 9 Macoupin 42 26 Madison 18 12 Marion 64 27 Marshall 16 13 Mason 15 8 Massac 15 9 McDonough 24 19 McHenry 5 1 McLean 22 11 Menard 13 14 Mercer 27 38 Monroe 28 13 Montgomery 24 19 Morgan 18 12 Moultrie 13 6 Ogle 13 18 Peoria 28 16 Perry 39 22 Piatt 5 1 Pike 115 82 Pope 26 16 Pulaski 11 6 Putnam 3 5 Randolph 89 76 Richland 13 7 Rock Island 14 18 Saline 31 16 Sangamon 16 14 Schuyler 46 42 Scott 15 6 Shelby 36 26 St. Clair 18 14 Stark 7 2 Stephenson 17 7 Tazewell 26 16 Union 31 33 Vermilion 22 9 Wabash 7 1 Warren 4 5 Washington 20 15 Wayne 33 25 White 25 8 Whiteside 14 6 Will 8 7 Williamson 36 25 Winnebago 10 7 Woodford 33 30 Grand Total 2375 1650