Illinois has a new fisheries chief in Mike McClelland. The position qA formerly held by Dan Stephenson, He retired at the end of July, so his position was filled relatively quickly by Illinois Department of Natural Resources standards.
McClelland was picked out of a pool of three managers under Stephenson — McClelland, Rivers, Reservoirs and Inland Waters Program manager; Kevin Irons, Aquaculture and Aquatic Nuisance Species Program manager; and Vic Santucci, Lake Michigan Program manager. Any of the three would have been a good choice.
McClelland is young enough that he could have a run as fisheries chief as long as the historic one of more than three decades by Mike Conlin.
Here is the note sent by Stephenson last night:
I am very happy (to say the least) to announce that Mike McClelland has accepted the position as the IDNR Chief of Fisheries. Mike was with the Illinois Natural History Survey for 14 years at the Havana Field station, 11 of those years as the Long Term Illinois River Fish Population Monitoring Program coordinator/PI. He began his IDNR career with the Asian Carp crew in Yorkville before moving to fish management administration. Mike received both his BS and MS in Biology and Aquatic Ecology from Western Illinois University. At the IDNR Mike has been the Rivers, Reservoirs and Inland Waters Program Manager and recently acting Fish Management Section head, involved in all facets of the Division. Mike will do an excellent job as Chief and, because he is young, he will be able to guide the Division for many years to come. His temperament, knowledge and experience make him a great fit. He and his wife Nerissa live near Rushville in Schuyler county. Please welcome Mike to his new position. Out of the frying pan Mike,……😊 Congrats!