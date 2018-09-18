New Illinois fisheries chief: Mike McClelland accepts position

Illinois has a new fisheries chief in Mike McClelland. The position qA formerly held by Dan Stephenson, He retired at the end of July, so his position was filled relatively quickly by Illinois Department of Natural Resources standards.

McClelland was picked out of a pool of three managers under Stephenson — McClelland, Rivers, Reservoirs and Inland Waters Program manager; Kevin Irons, Aquaculture and Aquatic Nuisance Species Program manager; and Vic Santucci, Lake Michigan Program manager. Any of the three would have been a good choice.

McClelland is young enough that he could have a run as fisheries chief as long as the historic one of more than three decades by Mike Conlin.

Here is the note sent by Stephenson last night: