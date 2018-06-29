Illinois’ lake whitefish record falls again: For the sixth time

Capt. Rick Bentley with the Illinois-record lake whitefish caught by customer Kevin Deram June 29, 2018. Provided

Well, the Illinois record for lake whitefish fell quicker than I thought it would.

Kevin Deram, fishing with Capt. Rick Bentley of WindyCitySalmon.com on Independence, caught an 8-pound, 4-ounce whitefish Friday morning to easily set the record.

Bentley texted that they were trolling a bit inside the Lake Bluff Reef in 110 feet of water.

Deram’s whitefish beats the 7.5-pound whitefish caught March 22, 2017 by Ken Maggiore at Montrose Harbor. That was the same day that Maggiore caught the Illinois-record burbot in one of the most remarkable feats in Illinois fishing history.

Deram’s whitefish was weighed and certified at the Salmon Stop in Waukegan. It was 27 inches in length with an 18-inch girth. Biologist Steve Robillard verified it at the weighing.

It is the fourth Illinois record fish caught in 2018.