“Jimmy Z” lands his PB Lake Michigan fish: Earns Fish of the Week

“Jimmy Z” Ziebka caught his largest and heaviest Lake Michigan fish on Oct. 25.

The 25-pound, 39-inch lake trout came on a fly/Spin-N-Glo on Mike Mayworm’s boat in 140 feet off Waukegan.

`The line broke once the fish was in the net,” emailed Ziebka, who sent along the lure photo.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. Submit nominations on Facebook (Dale Bowman), on Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).