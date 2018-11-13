“Jimmy Z” Ziebka caught his largest and heaviest Lake Michigan fish on Oct. 25.

The 25-pound, 39-inch lake trout came on a fly/Spin-N-Glo on Mike Mayworm’s boat in 140 feet off Waukegan.

`The line broke once the fish was in the net,” emailed Ziebka, who sent along the lure photo.

Resized/Sun-Times

The fly/Spin-N-Glo that caught Jimmy Zs PB Lake Michigan fish.
Provided

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. Submit nominations on Facebook (Dale Bowman), on Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).

 

 