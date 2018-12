Joy of first muskie, wait, from the Des Plaines: Christian Cortez earns FOTW

Christian Cortez with his first muskie, caught from the Des Plaines River. Provided by Larry Green

Larry Green tweeted that Christian Cortez caught and released an “early Christmas present, his first muskie. ”

Cortez caught it on a jerkbait while he and his brother Gerardo were fishing for northern pike in the Des Plaines River.

