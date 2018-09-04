Joy of the trickle of kings: Chicago fishing, Midwest Fishing Report

A smattering of big kings near shore are among the highlights from this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report. And I would note the epic tale from Rob Abouchar in the Wisconsin River report near the end.

Tim O’Connor sent the photo at the top and this note:

Hi Dale, We caught this beauty that we have to share: Tim O’Connor caught a 28 pound Chinook aboard IRISH EYES on Friday (Aug 31) out of Montrose Harbor in 90 feet of water with a blue fly and orange dodger. Regards, Tim O’C

The condensed Midwest Fishing Report appears Wednesdays on the outdoors page of the Sun-Times newspaper.

LAKEFRONT KINGS

Certainly are seeing some big Chinook from boats out deep and near shore and a few shore reports. Though not many recent reports on the Chicago lakefront.

A.J. Cwiok messaged the photo above and this note:

The king run has begun in Waukegan! 25 pound king, new PB for me!

Hi Dale For the shore guys, kings are poking their heads into Waukegan. Some really nice kings have been taken. Like last year the custom Flicker Shads from Lake Michigan Angler in Winthrop Harbor have been the go-to lure early.

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Ind. texted:

Some kings and coho at mouth of ditch 30 to 50 ft using silver hordes and mag moonshine spoons

ILLINOIS FROG HUNTING

Frog hunting in Illinois, bullfrogs only, is open. Daily bag is eight. Fishing license is required; bullfrogs may be taken by “hook and line, gig, pitchfork, spear, bow and arrow, hand, or landing net.”

AREA LAKES

Rob Abouchar included the photo above and this note in his weekly report:

Also Carl Decanini sent me this photo of what looks like a 5 pound Largie he caught at Belleau Lake on a night crawler on a slip bobber in 13 feet of water. He said it is the biggest Bass he has seen from the lake after fishing it for years.

Ken “Husker” O’Malley emailed this:

Hey Dale, Here is a recap of this past eeeks fishing. Area lakes-The bass bite remains excellent. During morning hours, the best bait has been a 4 1/2 senko or a 3 inch fat albert grub in pearl white. For evening hours, best bait has been a baby one minus in brighter colors. On sunny days, focus on outside weedlines while on overcast days focus on the inside weedlines. TTYL — Ken “Husker” O’Malley

AREA RIVERS/CREEKS

One of those weeks where it is important to check water levels, some are up and some remain way down. Click here to find river closures listed by the Illinois DNR. Go to http://water.weather.gov//ahps2/index.php?wfo=lot to check area water levels and projection. To get to more specific gauges, even on creeks, in Illinois, go to http://waterdata.usgs.gov/il/nwis/current/?type=flow

BRAIDWOOD LAKE

Lake is open 6 a.m. to sunset. Check with Jon’s Bait Shop–(815) 237-2822–in South Wilmington.

CALUMET SYSTEM

No update.

CHAIN O’LAKES

NO-WAKE: As of Tuesday afternoon, from the Algonquin dam to the Wisconsin line is no-wake. Check updates at Fox Waterway Agency or (847) 587-8540 for more information.

Brad Irving at Triangle Sports and Marine said that, with the increased flow, walleye are picking up, especially on small roaches; bluegills are good on inside or outside of the weed lines; catfish are good on stinkbait and starting to hit more cutbait; white and yellow bass and crappie are good on the south end of Pistakee; muskies are hitting on bucktails or topwaters (evenings).

STRATTON LOCK AND DAM: Open daily 8 a.m.-midnight through Sept. 30. Click here for more info on the lock and dam.

CHICAGO RIVER

Capt. Pat Harrison at Pat Harrison Outdoors sent this:

Chicago River and Lake report, Last week was a bit of a slow week fished Monday 1/2 day trip caught a few fish but the bite was tough. Spent the rest of the week on a few projects. Set the boat up for salmon fishing and got out Sunday early Am on Racine with Nick and Mike we trolled for about 8 hours and couldn’t get anything to go. The front that went through the night before shut the trolling bite off as we were told when we came in by a lot of the local guys. A few boats came in with a fish or two but most did the same as us. There were a few guys that went out and jigged the mouth of the harbors that got some fish. Lesson learned next week we are going to jig first troll second. Water temps were 50 /52 surface a bit cooler than the Chicago area. Looking forward to giving it another try this weekend. I’m in a learning curve with the Salmon and Trout bite I am doing it for my own pleasure something different from the norm. On the river I use the basic’s of my electronics as I know my spots depth and everything out on the lake I have to learn the other 90% of what my electronics can do charts waypoint etc, so its fun to fish and learn. Catching a Salmon or Trout is always a Good Thing too. Till next week Enjoy the season heading into fall, Capt. Pat — www.patharrisonoutdoors.com Thanks Pat

DELAVAN LAKE, WISCONSIN

Dave Duwe sent this:

Delavan Lake Fishing Report 9/3/18 – 9/10/18 Fishing on Delavan remains very good even with all the occasional downpours. The best bite on the lake remains largemouth bass, bluegills and crappies. With Labor Day weekend coming to an end, the fishing pressure will continue to drop significantly. Bluegills have not moved into the deep water all summer. The bigger fish remain in the 13-15 ft depth range. The best location has been off the main lake points and off the buoy line on the west end, the Highland side seems to be the best. Using a small split shot and a leaf worms has been producing most of the action. Walleye fishing remains relatively spotty with the warm water temperatures. I believe the fish are deeper than I’ve been fishing. The few fish I’ve been catching have been in 15-17 ft of water just off the weed line. Lindy rigged leeches or nightcrawlers have been producing the best action. Largemouth bass have been positioned right on the weed line in 15-17 ft of water. I’ve been catching most of the fish just adjacent to the main lake points on the inside of the turn. You can either catch them with a drop shot rigged finesse worm or a split shot rigged nightcrawler. Nothern pike have been relatively slow. Most of the action is coming from the shallow weeds on a white spinner bait or a white chatter bait. The deep water lindy rigged sucker bite has been slower than years’ past. The best location has been by the gray condos or by Belvidere condos. Yellow perch have been biting by Assembly Park. The best depth has been 6-8 ft of water. The best bait has been leaf worms or hellgrammites fished beneath a slip bobber. Crappies remain very consistent off the buoy line on the west end. The fish are in the weeds in 12-13 ft of water. Purple or chartreuse plastics have been producing most of the success. For live bait fishermen, small fat head minnows fished beneath a slip bobber has also created consistent action. Good luck and I hope to see you on the water. For guide parties, please call Dave Duwe at 262-728-8063

DES PLAINES RIVER

No update.

DOWNSTATE NOTES

LAKE SHELBYVILLE: Check with Ken Wilson of Ken Wilson Guide Service. SOUTHERN ILLINOIS: Check with Jason Johns of Boneyard Fishing.

EVERGREEN: As posted on the web site:

Evergreen Lake Bait Shop & Boat Rental – NOW OPEN 6-6 EVERY DAY!

POWERTON: Open 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

FOX RIVER: WESTERN SUBURBS

Pete Lamar sent this:

Hi Dale, I hope it’s not too late for you to put a report to use. No success for me on still water. Even after sunset, placing a popper perfectly in weed or lily pad openings has not produced any largemouth recently. I think it will improve in the coming weeks. I’ve had more success in moving water-some of the Fox tributaries-for smallmouths. They cleared quickly, even after all the big rains we’ve had (the Fox is still elevated and discolored). I know Ken G. has mentioned in the past how much groundwater flow there is in some of these creeks, but it’s still a surprise to step into cold water on a 90 degree day in August or early September. There has to be significant spring flow feeding into the creeks at multiple locations to keep them so cool when the water elsewhere is at its warmest of the year. The local smallmouths seem to find the temperatures agreeable, but they are skittish in the low clear water. . . . Pete

Note: The river is in flood stage at Montgomery, and upstream portions are no-wake.

FOX RIVER, WISCONSIN

No update.

GENEVA LAKE, WISCONSIN

Dave Duwe sent this:

Lake Geneva Fishing Report 9/3/18 – 9/10/18 This whole summer, Lake Geneva has been more difficult to fish than years past. I have not been able to get good patterns on smallmouth or largemouth bass. The pan fish bite has been decent all year, as has the walleye, it’s really just the bass that have been a challenge. Pan fish remain in the 18-22 ft depth range. The best location has been by Gage Marine or Elgin Club. The fish are positioned 6 inches to 1 foot off bottom. The fish can be caught split shot rigging a leaf worm or a trout worm. As the water cools, the bluegills will start moving shallower again. Northern pike fishing has been good in 33-36 ft of water. The fish are by Black Point, Fontana Boat Channel or in the narrows on the north shore. You want to lindy rig chubs or suckers with a 24 inch leader right on bottom. I use monofilament leaders to insure more bites, a steel leader reduces the number of strikes by about 75%. Walleye fishing remains excellent in the evening hours. Abbey Springs and Trinkes Bay have been providing the most action. Work a depth of 15-17 ft of water. Medium diving stick baits about ½ way down the water column is a good choice. As always, you need to fish at night for any success. The smallmouth success has been very spotty. The best action has come by Covenant Harbor or by Trinkes Bay. Work a depth of 18-20 ft of water on the outside of the weed lines. The best approach is drop shotting 4 inch finesse worms in green pumpkin with a red and purple flake. For jig fishermen, dragging All Terrain Football head jigs with a chomper or Arkie Crawlin’ Grub have also been successful. Use a root beer or green pumpkin color. Good luck and I hope to see you on the water. For guide parties, please call Dave Duwe at 262-728-8063

GREEN BAY/STURGEON BAY

No update this week from Lance LaVine at Howie’s Tackle in Sturgeon Bay.

Click here to see the Wisconsin DNR’s Lake Michigan Fishing Report.

HEIDECKE LAKE

Lake hours are 6 a.m. to sunset daily; well, shore fishing is always scheduled to open at 6;30 a.m.

ILLINOIS RIVER

River came up, but is at good levels. Check with B&B Live Bait in Ottawa–(815) 433-0432.

INDIANA STREAMS (LAKE MICHIGAN TRIBUTARIES)

Access points for Trail Creek can be found on the Trail Creek Access Map. Access points for Little Cal and Salt Creek, which are closer to Chicago than Trail Creek, may be found at littlecal_saltcreek_access.

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Ind. texted:

Fish starting to trickle in creeks spinners spawn saks best baits

KANKAKEE RIVER

Kyle Lund messaged the photo above and this report:

Well the Kankakee is still pretty low. It spiked a little and then came back down as fast as it went up. It is a bit stained and that helped fishing in my opinion. I got out a few times this past week both early and late in the day. All my fish were caught on topwaters casted up to deeper areas right off the shore (1-3 foot deep water) during low light. As the sun came up the bite transitioned off shore in riffles and moving water on crankbaits. Weeds were bad but I tried a few other presentations in areas I knew fish were with no luck so I just fought the grass. During my recent outings and word from a friend that also had been getting out after working for the man we found and were able to pattern some feeding walleye in the same riffle areas that the smallies had been hanging in during the day. It’s seems the pattern is walleye are hanging on the very top of riffles or the very bottom of them and then move up to where the smallies are when the smallies go shallow at night to feed. All of our walleye were caught on crankbaits but Im sure floating a minnow on a slip float down the riffle would also produce. The tropical storm in the gulf has a potential to shift and come up to our area and dump a big amount of rain. That would be great for the river in terms of the level and washing out some of those weeds before the fall feast starts. Ill wrap this up by letting you all know Kankakee has new and much needed bait shop and it’s right near the river. Elliott’s Bait and Tackle is located at 975 N 5th Ave in Kankakee. They are open 7 days a week from 7am until 5pm. Stop in and support the local business. Tell him Kyle sent ya!

I think he is spot on about the local bait shops.

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN

Click here to see the Wisconsin DNR’s Lake Michigan Fishing Report. It generally comes out Tuesday.

LAKE ERIE

Click here for bag limits and prospects for the season from the Ohio DNR. The Ohio DNR has general Lake Erie info and a fishing report.

LAKEFRONT

Near-shore salmon reports at the top.

Capt. Bob Poteshman of Confusion Charters said there’s some steelhead and coho, OK lakers and a few kings in the “big range” of 120-250 feet out of North Point; out of Chicago, lakers are good with occasional steelhead in 95-135, there’s some fish at R4, but it is better straight out of Chicago.

Capt. Scott Wolfe of School of Fish Charters emailed:

Hi Dale In Waukegan the constantly changing winds have caused the fish to be very spread out with inconsistent catches. Fish can be found anywhere from 110 feet out to as deep as you can get. The deeper you can go the better the fishing has been for silver fish with North of the harbor to the state line better than South. For Lake Trout the reefs and humps South of the harbor 100-150 feet have produced good catches in general with an occasional tough trip. This week spoons on copper and lead lines out-produced downrigger and diver presentations. Leads and coppers move up and down in the water column more than the other presentations and are likely the reason they are producing better. This can be common when the fish scatter. Warrior Lures Green Menace is now on the 4th week in a row of being the top overall lure on the boats taking Kings, Steelhead, Lakers and Coho. Out of Chicago the fishing was also inconsistent with low catches out numbering good ones. The fish seemed to like bad weather with best catches in the worst weather. 110-130 feet of water with the best fishing just off of the reefs and humps. For the shore guys, kings are poking their heads into Waukegan. Some really nice kings have been taken. Like last year the custom Flicker Shads from Lake Michigan Angler in Winthrop Harbor have been the go-to lure early. Capt. Scott Wolfe School Of Fish Charters 630-341-0550

LaSALLE LAKE

Lake is open daily 6 a.m.-sunset.

MADISON CHAIN, WISCONSIN

Check updates from D & S Bait on Facebook.

MAZONIA

Lake is open 6 am. to sunset daily. Check with Jon Meder at Jon’s Bait Shop–(815) 237-2822–in South Wilmington.

MENOMINEE RIVER, WISCONSIN

Mike Mladeik at Mike Mladenik Guide Service emailed:

Fishing Report

Smallmouth are on the move and on the feed. The forage is changing from crayfish to minnows. The Case Sinking Minnow, Sinking Shad and swim baits are the prime September baits. The great topwater bite will continue through the rest of August and the first half of September.

I still have open dates!

MILWAUKEE HARBOR

Click here to see the Wisconsin DNR’s Lake Michigan Fishing Report. It is generally out Tuesdays.

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

MINOCQUA: Kurt Justice of Kurt’s Island Sport Shop sent this:

Rain, not as bad as South Central Wisconsin, but enough to affect fishing participation even in the Northwoods. While not the volume of rain as down south, the after affects of some of the electrical storms put a couple of the morning bites off. Yet, once things settled there were some bright spots to the fishing. Musky: Good-Very Good – Top-water action has remained hot as tail baits (Whopper Ploppers, Pace Maker – Tally Wacker style) have been producing. Spinnerbaits and bucktails with large, fluted blades to lift the lures over weed flats. Surprisingly, quite a few reports of Musky taking suckers, despite the relatively warm water. Pink baits, blades on body, have been particularly effective this past week. Northern Pike: Good-Very Good – Spinnerbaits, chatterbaits and Mepps #3:#4 Comets, as well as 4” swimbaits, worked over weed beds. Chubs and suckers on jigs or under floats for the more relaxed angler producing nice Pike in the mid 30” range. Smallmouth Bass: Good – Work gravel humps or sandgrass flats using drop-shot rigs of 3” Gulp minnows or Dartshogs. Also, a good bite on larger fish on top-water. Watch for feeding Gills then race to within casting distance. Reports or 4#+ fish! Largemouth Bass: Good-Fair – Bite seems to have fallen off a bit. Best with more subtle fare such as Wacky Worming and Ned rigs. Crappie: Fair-Good – Small tubes, Crappie Thumpers, Road Runners or 1-2” twister tails on a 1/64 – 1/32 oz jig. Work top sections of weeds at deepest point before breaks. Yellow Perch: Fair-Good – Best around drowned wood, cribs 8-14’ of water ½ crawler or piece of frozen softshell. Bluegill: Fair – Better when weather clears. Small jigs, Mini-mites tipped with Waxies, Thunderbugs or worms. Better Gills suspended off weed edges of 12-16’. Walleye: Fair – Mixed reports from poor to “decent”. Best on leeches and crawlers along drop-offs of 12-18’. After dark, a bit shallower 8-12’ using lighted slip-bobbers and 3-5” suckers or chubs. Should be a time of cooling temps and lowering water levels. The flowages have dropped, but recent flooding down in Southern Wisconsin could mean water may start to be held back up here. Warm days have kept surface temps in lower 70’s, some upper 60’s reported. Forecast for rain early in week leading to cooler, cloudy weather by week’s end. Kurt Justice – Kurt’s Island Sport Shop

EAGLE RIVER: No update from B+L, from reports from Colin Crawford of Colin Crawford Guide Service, for the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce.

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Ind. texted:

Some kings and coho at mouth of ditch 30 to 50 ft using silver hordes and mag moonshine spoons Lots of groups catfish and a flathead her and ther at river walk in portage Some perch but mainly small in 35ft of water west of Michigan city Fish starting to trickle in creeks spinners spawn saks best baits

ROCK RIVER, ILLINOIS

No update.

ROCK RIVER, WISCONSIN

No update.

ROOT RIVER, WISCONSIN

The Wisconsin DNR’s Root River Report is usually out Tuesday or Wednesday. Click here to see it.

ST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN

Staff at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said perch are being caught in 45-52 feet north or south of the pier; lakers are being caught in 95-120; river is slow.

ST. JOSEPH RIVER, INDIANA

Click here for reports from the Indiana DNR.

SHABBONA LAKE

Staff at Lakeside said good numbers of hybrids were caught over the holiday weekend and a few big ones busted off; otherwise lots of bass (topwaters in weeds) and crappie (cribs); water has a foot of clarity and cooled to 73.

Lakeside–(815) 824-2581–is open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Park hours 6 a.m.- 10 p.m. The restaurant will be open on weekends only.

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN LAKEFRONT

The Wisconsin DNR’s Lake Michigan Fishing Report restarted. Click here to see it. Streams flow info is at http://waterdata.usgs.gov/wi/nwis/current?type=flow.

WINNEBAGO SYSTEM, WISCONSIN

No update.

WISCONSIN RIVER

Rob Abouchar emailed the photo above and this epic tale:

Hi Dale When is the story of the one that got away better than anther picture of another big fish… I think I know. The string of successful outings with Big Fish Rock And Roll Guide Service continued Friday evening: and On Saturday with multi-species grand slam river fishing action. Joe “The Grasseater” Schatz of the Schatzee Lure Company was up for his birthday and it was an instant classic!!! Friday evening we hit the islands and bridges near Otts Park in Merrill and got a nice Muskie and some good Smallmouth; on Senkos and Spinnerbaits. That Muskie eased the blow of what was to come the next day. On Saturday the day dawned with wind and rain so we did some exploring of the area below Merrill Dam. We met a guy from Illinois who lives in the area named Tom. He offered to take us out in his airboat some time. We told him we were hitting Alexander Flowage and he gave us a tip to use night crawlers. We hit the Rutt and Rod Bait shop in Merrill and hit Alexander. The crawlers were taking walleye bass, Pumpkinseed/red ear Sunfish, and perch Joe combined the live crawlers with a plastic 3 inch creme wiggler worm and landed his personal best Smallmouth Bass at 19 inches weighing 4 and 3/4 pounds. Joe then used his own handmade chatterbaits to continue catching Pike and Smallmouth Bass near eel grass and rocks. After Joe hit his Personal best and the livewell was filled for a fish fry I almost achieved one of my angling bucket lists. The Joe Bucher big Muskie on the Senko has eluded me despite several shots. I flipped my unweighted Texas Rigged Senko to the eel grass edge and set the hook on what i assumed to be another bass. But the Bass was a 40 plus inch Muskie that went straight out of the water. That sight alone will forever be burned in my mind. The fish swam away from the cover and I was able to turn it and had it coming straight at the boat. Its eyes said not today as Joe took a chance on netting it just bumping the head and sending it forward and back under the boat. then snap. After I stopped shaking we moved along still looking for that big one on the senko. We had s spectacular fish fry of Walleye, Bluegill, Pike and Perch. The Senko was a black and Blue 5 inch Stick bait from the baitshop in town. The Creme wiggler was natural worm color. The Bird life was incredible with Night hawks, Pileated Woodpecker, Flickers Hawks, Eagles, Osprey, Falcons, Sandhill Cranes Geese Ducks, Ravens, Herrons, Turkey, Turkey Vultures and more sighted and heard. A Birdwatchers paradise and an anglers dream the Wisconsin River is Alive and well. Water temps in mid 60’s and cooling slowly. Also Carl Decanini sent me this photo of what looks like a 5 pound Largie he caught at Belleau Lake on a night crawler on a slip bobber in 13 feet of water. He said it is the biggest Bass he has seen from the lake after fishing it for years. The next few weeks will be busy with gigs with Hot Sofa Rock Band in Ivanhoe September 8th and Northlake Mad Tapper September 22nd for Autism Awarness and then the Reggae band is back at the Wild Hare on September 14th and Club Timbuktu in Milwaukee on September 16th. We will be backing the Artist Anthony Cruz from Jamaica! Tight lines Rob

I enjoy reading the tangential stuff from Rob as much as the fishing report.

WISCONSIN DELLS

Check with River’s Edge.

WOLF LAKE



No update.

WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN

No update.