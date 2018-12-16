Lakefront potty talk, moose, hares, bobcats, cranes, elk: Chicago outdoors notes

Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES

WILD OF THE WEEK

Mike Norris photographed these migrating sandhill cranes in North Aurora earlier this month.

DALE’S MAILBAG

“I almost `pissed’ in my pants when I read your article! Thanks for addressing this issue. We all need the pot to piss in. The lakefront is enjoyed year round, portable toilets just make it more comfortable, especially for us girls. Love your common sense.” Maryanne Graf

A: I finally am credited for common sense and it is about “Potty Talk” in Wednesday’s column.

BIG NUMBER

263 5/8: Inches of the world record moose antlers, taken in 2013 by Heinz Naef on a self-guided hunt in Yukon Territory. according to Boone and Crockett Club records. Click here for details.

LAST WORD

“Hare are being observed more frequently, indicating an increase in the population and heightened opportunities for hunting. Bobcats seem to be taking advantage of the prey abundance and are also being observed in greater numbers with tracks commonly present throughout their range. The big bulls elks are forming bachelor groups in the Flambeau River State Forest.”

Wisconsin DNR Outdoor Report, with another example why it’s a weekly must-read Thursday afternoons

WILD TIMES

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Tuesday: Final day, duck season, north zone

Through next Sunday, Dec. 23: Snipe season

HUNTER SAFETY

HUNTER SAFETY

Dec. 19-20: Chicago, carryinillinois.com/hunter-safety-course.html

Jan. 4-5: Wheeling, huntersafety@sbcglobal.net

Jan. 12-13: New Lenox, tjhuntersafety@gmail.com

Jan. 19-20: Palatine, palatineparks.org

