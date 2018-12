Late-season smallmouth bass from DuPage: Fish of the Week

A.J. Cwiok with a good smallmouth bass over Thanksgiving break on the DuPage River. Provided

A.J. Cwiok makes the most of his visits back from college.

“Still some good fishing going on at the DuPage,” he messaged over Thanksgiving break with the proof of this smallmouth bass

