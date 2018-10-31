Leech Lake strain muskies: Experiment begins on Geneva Lake

Don Dubin, watched by Kevin Butts and his son Weston, releases one of the nets of large fingerlings of Leech Lake strain muskies into Geneva Lake, an effort led by the Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies Inc. Dale Bowman/Sun-Times

FONTANA, Wis.–Harbormaster Jason Zamora chatted with Luke Roffler, then whipped out his cell phone and began thumbing through photos by the Abbey Springs Yacht Club launch. Zamora pulled up a photo of a 48-inch, 32-pound muskie.

Muskie have adapted well to Geneva Lake. The initial stocking only came in 2010. Zamora’s muskie indicates how rapidly they have grown.

Now, comes the next level of muskie stocking on Geneva. The inaugural planting of 319 Leech Lake strain large muskie fingerlings (10 inches) in the Dean Rosset Stocking Program, led by the Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies Inc., came Thursday.

“Right now, it is an experimentation, so far now we know our strains do well,” said Roffler, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologist.

The Leech Lake strain is prized for growing large. Previous stockings on Geneva were the common Wisconsin strains, Chippewa and Upper Wisconsin River.

“My inkling is that the lake is certainly set up for muskie success,” Roffler said. “It is deep it is big, it is cold, it’s got fantastic forage of all different sizes for all different sizes of predators. Our strains have survived and grown very well, so it is definitely set up for success.”

Geneva is Wisconsin’s southernmost home to cisco, a top muskie forage.

CMH’s Kevin Butts said they hoped to plant 600 fingerlings from Minnesota Muskie Farm, but there weren’t enough. Excess donations will be rolled over for the 2019 stocking. Each fingerling cost $16. Funding came from private sources, CMH, the Fox River Valley MI chapter and the Blackhawk Musky Club.

“The club is not only paying for the fish, but also looking forward to giving us an annual donation for genetic testing and also some tagging,” Roffler said.

The five-year Dean Rosset Stocking Program is named for the late Dean Rosset. He and his wife Leah were the legendary muskie-fishing couple, Team Rosset. The culmination will come in 2022 with a genetic study.

CMH’s Frank Loye released the first net of fingerlings. Turns were taken releasing fish. Butts had his 2-year-old son Weston help release a netful.

As Dun Dubin released his, he said, “Beautiful fish.”

They were beautiful. I wandered around and looked at fingerlings hiding, camouflaged spots from the future.

“At the very least, we will produce more arguments out on the lake of what that fish was and if what lure it hit on was because of the strain,” Roffler said.

WILD THINGS: The count of sandhill cranes on Tuesday at Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area, southeast of Valparaiso, Ind., has jumped to 5,965.

STRAY CAST: Watching Chris Sale close out the World Series was like seeing a migrating common loon bob on our town lake.