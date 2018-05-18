Light rain, on schedule, on the water: IHSA bass fishing, take-off Day 1, notes

Lining up for take-off on Day 1 of the IHSAs 10th state championship for bass fishing. Dale Bowman/Sun-Times

CARLYLE, Ill.–A smiling bearded young man walked up as I chatted with Minooka coach Stan Tischer Friday morning.

We were waiting for the take-off on Day 1 of the Illinois High School Association’s 10th state championship for bass fishing. Yes, it is 10 years already.

The young man was Ken Maggiore, “fishing royalty,” as I introduced him to Tischer. Maggiore is the only fishermen to catch two Illinois-record fish in one day. He pulled off that feat last spring at Montrose Harbor with the burbot and lake whitefish records, still standing in Illinois.

Maggiore was down to support his brother, Matt, a senior who was fishing for Taft, the Skokie Lagoons sectional champions. It is the sixth time the Eagles, the power in the Chicago Public League, has made state.

ALL-AMERICANS: Illinois’ two senior All-Americans–Buffalo Grove’s Tyler Lubbat and Minooka’s Alec Berens–are not fishing the state championship as both are in Texas for a Bassmater event.

Sophomore Wyatt Pazdro is usually Berens’ partner–they finished eighth at state last year. With Berens gone, Tischer has paired Pazdro with junior Allen Spencer.

WEATHER: Weather looks good. For fishermen, the start Friday morning was nearly perfect with light rain, overcast and little wind. The sun is expected to pop out for the latter part of the day.

Looking at radar and forecasts, this may be only the second year that goes off without a delay or postponement.

ORDER: Naperville North was Boat 1 and led off this morning. The Huskies were announced at 7:10 a.m. and their boat was on plane by 7:12. The first flight–Boats1-22–needs to return by 3 p.m. Second flight is due back at 3:15; third, 3:30.

Tomorrow morning, on Day 2, the final day, Naperville North will be the last boat out. Boat 66, Marist will be first off.