Lionel Ferguson’s 5-pound, 7-ounce black crappie: IGFA’s official world-record

Think you caught a big crappie?

Well, take a look at what Lionel Ferguson caught on May 15. The International Game Fish Association announced today that his 5-pound, 7-ounce black crappie is the world record.

The previous world-record black crappie (5 pounds) was caught by John R. Horstman from a private lake in Missouri on April 21, 2006.

Here are the details on Ferguson’s record catch from the IGFA, keeper of fish records: