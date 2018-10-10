Think you caught a big crappie?
Well, take a look at what Lionel Ferguson caught on May 15. The International Game Fish Association announced today that his 5-pound, 7-ounce black crappie is the world record.
The previous world-record black crappie (5 pounds) was caught by John R. Horstman from a private lake in Missouri on April 21, 2006.
Here are the details on Ferguson’s record catch from the IGFA, keeper of fish records:
The International Game Fish Association Approves
the New All-Tackle World Record Black Crappie
Dania Beach, FL – October 10, 2018 – The International Game Fish Association (IGFA) today approved Lionel Ferguson’s 5-pound, 7-ounce black crappie as the new All-Tackle world record. Ferguson’s historic catch is the heaviest crappie ever recorded by the IGFA and replaces the previous record for black crappie (Pomoxis nigromaculatus) that has stood since 2006.
Ferguson caught the record crappie on May 15, 2018 while fishing in Richeison’s Pond in his hometown of Philadelphia, Tennessee. After hooking the fish, Ferguson skillfully played the crappie on six-pound test line for approximately five minutes after it hit the jig and grub combo he was casting. Once landed, Ferguson knew he had something special and immediately took the steps to have crappie officially weighed-in and registered with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), which awarded Ferguson the Tennessee State Record last month after a DNA test confirmed the fish as a black crappie.
“Setting an IGFA All-Tackle world record for such a popular and highly sought after game fish species like the black crappie is truly an incredible feat,” said IGFA President Nehl Horton while signing Ferguson’s world record certificate. “We congratulate Mr. Ferguson on his incredible accomplishment and are proud to have him as a member of the IGFA.”
The IGFA maintains All-Tackle world records for 1,472 different species of freshwater and saltwater fish from around the world. The IGFA receives an average of 500 world record applications on an annual basis. In order to register a catch with the IGFA for a world record, the fish must have been caught in accordance the IGFA’s International Angling Rules, weighed on a certified scale and the angler must be able to provide the necessary tackle and photo documentation, along with a signed and notarized world record application. To learn more about the IGFA’s world record program, visit https://igfa.org/.
