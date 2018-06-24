Notes from around Chicago outdoors.
FIELD NOTES
WILD OF THE WEEK
Joseph Traina of Joliet was the first monthly winner in the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s 2018 Preserve the Moment contest with the cedar waxwings (above) playing tug of war at Rock Run Preserve in Joliet. Click here for more on the contest.
Wild of the Week, the celebration of wild scenes and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net.
DALE’S MAILBAG
“Want to go to a lake that has dockside lunch. Of course if the lake isn’t so crowded that would be a plus.’’ Mike Albertini
A: With those criteria, I suggested the Chicago River, which has developed many possibilities. Higher-end options are downtown. My favorite is Lawrence’s Fish and Shrimp on the South Branch.
BIG NUMBER
More than $10,000: Biggest fundraiser by Urban Rivers with its inaugural Urban Rivers Kayak Race and Parade on June 16
LAST WORD
“No, loons do not mate for life. Far from it!’’
Lead to “Do Loons Mate for Life’’ report on Loon Project. Click here to read that report.
WILD TIMES
FISH GATHERING
Wednesday: Capt. Marc Jackson on Door County smallmouth tactics, Walleyes Unlimited, Gurnee American Legion, 7 p.m.
HUNTER SAFETY
July 10, 11, 17 and 19: Downers Grove, (630) 963-1300, class 371012-01
July 12 and 14: Hebron, mchenryilhs@gmail.com
WINGSHOOTING CLINIC
ILLINOIS SEASONS/PERMITS
Saturday: Final day to apply, second lottery, firearm and muzzleloader deer seasons. Click here for more details.
Saturday: Final day to apply, first lottery, dove permits for public sites. Click here for more details.
TREE COURSE
July 9: Deadline to register for Openlands TreeKeepers course, 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from July 10-Aug. 2 at Arlington Heights Public Works, $128, Click here for more information.
U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY
DUCKS UNLIMITED
NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION
PHEASANTS FOREVER
