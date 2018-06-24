Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES

WILD OF THE WEEK

Joseph Traina of Joliet was the first monthly winner in the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s 2018 Preserve the Moment contest with the cedar waxwings (above) playing tug of war at Rock Run Preserve in Joliet. Click here for more on the contest.

Wild of the Week, the celebration of wild scenes and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net.

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Want to go to a lake that has dockside lunch. Of course if the lake isn’t so crowded that would be a plus.’’ Mike Albertini

A: With those criteria, I suggested the Chicago River, which has developed many possibilities. Higher-end options are downtown. My favorite is Lawrence’s Fish and Shrimp on the South Branch.