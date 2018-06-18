Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES

WILD OF THE WEEK

Ken “Husker’’ O’Malley emailed this loon from a family trip to northwest Wisconsin and noted, “For whatever reason, loons love my boat.’’

Wild of the Week, the celebration of wild scenes and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net.

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Saw this guy this morning on bike path near Sag Quarry. He appeared to be on a mission, so took this photo and bid him farewell, without disturbing him any further.’’ Tom Turek

A: Turek’s note is one of several this spring about turtle crossings, which I hope means people are becoming more aware of watching for them in spring. It’s also a cool photo.