Ken “Husker’’ O’Malley emailed this loon from a family trip to northwest Wisconsin and noted, “For whatever reason, loons love my boat.’’
Wild of the Week, the celebration of wild scenes and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page.
DALE’S MAILBAG
“Saw this guy this morning on bike path near Sag Quarry. He appeared to be on a mission, so took this photo and bid him farewell, without disturbing him any further.’’ Tom Turek
A: Turek’s note is one of several this spring about turtle crossings, which I hope means people are becoming more aware of watching for them in spring. It’s also a cool photo.
BIG NUMBER
34: Percent of decrease in drumming activity by ruffed grouse this year compared to 2017 in Wisconsin’s roadside grouse surveys.
LAST WORD
“It’s probably the biggest development in the fishing rod since the addition of the reel.’’
Paul Leslie, RoboRod LLC’s chief development officer on the development of a drone fishing rod.
WILD TIMES
FISH GATHERING
Tuesday: Rick Battalini on “Trolling Technique for More Game Fish, Arlington Anglers, Cabela’s¡¯s, Hoffman Estates, 6 p.m.
HUNTER SAFETY
July 10, 11, 17 and 19: Downers Grove, (630) 963-1300, class 371012-01
WINGSHOOTING CLINIC
Saturday-Sunday: Elburn, youth on Saturday, girls and women Sunday, (847) 309-1093 or joemigalla5@gmail.com
FREE FISHING DAYS
Through today, June 18: Illinois’ Free Fishing Days
ILLINOIS SEASONS/PERMITS
June 30: Final day to apply, second lottery, firearm and muzzleloader deer seasons. Click here for more details.
June 30: Final day to apply, first lottery, dove permits for public sites. Click here for more details.
U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY
Saturday: About Boating Safely, Skokie, Dan O’Connell, doc731@yahoo.com . . . About Boating Safely, Brad Feinberg, brad@cg-aux.org
DUCKS UNLIMITED
NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION
PHEASANTS FOREVER
