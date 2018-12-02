Lousy Packers & fishing, big buck, whooper, Wis. deer: Notes, Chicago outdoors

Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES

BUCK OF THE WEEK: UNPLUGGED

Eddie Pasiewicz photographed this impressive buck at the Illinois Beach State Park South Unit. BOTW: Unplugged, the celebration of big live bucks around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net.

DALE’S MAILBAG

“I went to [Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area] with my friend Steve Jedd and had the same observations that you mention in your article. We arrived just after sunrise and saw many cranes lifting out of the neighboring fields as we approached on 10. When we arrived at the observation deck there were just a few cranes far out in the field. As the sun continued to rise, more and more flew in from the fields to the northwest. We spotted a whooping crane in the group at quite a distance. . . . I’d like to make another trip someday at sunset. Quite an experience!” Richard Anzalone

A: I’m envious, make that trip every year and have yet to see the rare whooper mixed in.

BIG NUMBER

211,430: Deer reported during Wisconsin’s nine-day gun deer season. That’s up from 197,733 in 2017.

LAST WORD

“Maybe if the Packers were doing better and people would stay home to watch the games on Sundays, I could find some open water on a weekend, but what are they? 4-6-1? No one is going to stay home to watch that; they’re out fishing the Lake Michigan tributaries.”

Pete Lamar, faithful reader and outdoorsman

WILD TIMES

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Today: Dec. 2: Final day, second firearm deer season

Monday, Dec. 3: Woodcock season ends

Friday-next Sunday, Dec. 7-9: Muzzleloader-only deer

HUNTER SAFETY

