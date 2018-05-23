Making a muskie guy: Go to Webster, catch first, lose bigger ones, earn FOTW

A group visit to Indiana’s fabled Webster Lake turned memorable last week.

“One of our group, Jose Landeros of Chicago, was fishing (casting) for musky on Wednesday for the first time (and not really an experienced fisherman) and within 15 minutes on the lake caught this 39-inch musky,’’ Joe Bazil emailed.

Landeros hooked into a couple other muskie, estimated to be in the upper 40s, over two days.

“He was `the man’ on this trip and is now hooked,’’ Bazil emailed.

