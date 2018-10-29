Mandarin duck, Rend Lake Resort, Starved Rock, Bucks: Notes, Chicago outdoors

Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES

WILD OF THE WEEK

Joe Paton and his wife Linda photographed this mandarin duck in Orland Hills earlier this fall. It is unknown whether it is a released, escaped or a wayward bird. WOTW, the celebration of wild scenes and stories around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net.

DALE’S MAILBAG



“Anything happening at rend as far as Rend Lake Resort?” Sean Zebell

A: Illinois Department of Natural Resources spokesman Tim Schweizer emailed, “IDNR is preparing a new Request for Proposals that will seek an operator for the resort at Wayne Fitzgerrell State Recreation Area.” The RFP should be ready in the next few weeks.

BIG NUMBER



2,629: Acres near Starved Rock and Matthiessen state parks, acquired by by Illinois from Lone Star Industries Inc., Gov. Bruce Rauner announced Thursday. The IDNR will manage it and plans habitat restoration, trails, campground, picnic areas, boat/paddling access and hunting and fishing areas.

LAST WORD

“The Bucks stepped up for birds in a way that no sports franchise ever has. Hopefully the team’s message, that designing with birds in mind is an achievable goal, will set Fiserv Forum up as a model for arenas, stadiums, and all other buildings for years to come.”

Bird City Wisconsin’s former director Bryan Lenz, on the Milwaukee Bucks with Fiserv Forum, the the world’s first bird-friendly sports and entertainment arena.

WILD TIMES

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Ongoing: Over-the-counter sales of remaining deer hunting permits

Saturday: Upland-game hunting opens

Saturday-Sunday: South-central zone, youth waterfowl hunt

Nov. 14: First dove season ends

Nov. 16: Rail season ends

Through Dec. 1: Applications for first lottery, spring turkey hunting

Through Feb. 28: Crow season opened Sunday and runs through Feb. 28

HUNTER SAFETY

Friday-Saturday, Nov. 2-3: Arlington Heights, huntsafety.webs.com . . . Bartlett, (847) 608-3100 . . . Dyer, Ind., (219) 515-2197

Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 3-4: Morris, rainbowcouncil.org (click event registration)

FISH GATHERINGS

Wednesday: Bass pro Chris Groh, “Dissecting New Waters Quickly,” Walleyes Unlimited, Gurnee American Legion, 7 p.m., walleyesunlimitedusa.org

PHEASANTS FOREVER

DUCKS UNLIMITED

NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

