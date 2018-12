Matt Bolt’s really big 12-point buck from Putnam County: Buck of the Week

Matt Bolt with his 12-point buck from Putnam County. Provided

Matt Bolt, of LaGrange Park, took this massive 12-point in Putnam County while hunting with his father Pete, of Willow Springs.

“I felt it deserved to be honored as BOTW!” Bolt’s buddy Trent Warren emailed.

I should say so.

BOTW, the celebration of big bucks and their stories around Chicago outdoors, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. as warranted. Submit nominations on Facebook (Dale Bowman), on Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or emailĀ (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).