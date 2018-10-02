Mike Zunica masters fall mushrooms: Piles of them for Mushroom of the Week

Mike Zunica with hen of the woods in the fall of 2018. Provided by Rich Josepher

Mike Zunica is a quick study. A couple years ago, Rich Josepher introduced St. Rita’s president to hunting morels in the spring.

Last week, Josepher texted photos (at the top) showing Zunica “did well on his first ever attempt at finding fall mushrooms!” Zunica followed that over the weekend with a hunt that filled a table with hen of the woods (maitake). See photo below.

“Lucky for him, his wife Jacqui is a tremendous cook, so I’m sure they’ll be eating well this fall,” Josepher emailed.

MOTW, the celebration of mushrooms and their stories around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. Submit nominations on Facebook (Dale Bowman), on Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).