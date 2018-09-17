Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES

WILD OF THE WEEK

Lynn and Tim Snell sent this five-day sequence of a monarch butterfly, ending with the monarch pictured at the top.

WOTW, the celebration of wild scenes and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net.

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Also know as the Calico bird because of its breeding plumage colors, a number of these stunning birds [ruddy turnstones] recently landed in Chicago on their southerly migration. These birds are aptly named as they are constantly turning over stones, leaves and seaweed in their search for food.” Emil Baumbach with a photo from Montrose Beach earlier this month

A: I like how Baumbach’s photos are often timed around bird movements.