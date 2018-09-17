Notes from around Chicago outdoors.
FIELD NOTES
WILD OF THE WEEK
Lynn and Tim Snell sent this five-day sequence of a monarch butterfly, ending with the monarch pictured at the top.
DALE’S MAILBAG
“Also know as the Calico bird because of its breeding plumage colors, a number of these stunning birds [ruddy turnstones] recently landed in Chicago on their southerly migration. These birds are aptly named as they are constantly turning over stones, leaves and seaweed in their search for food.” Emil Baumbach with a photo from Montrose Beach earlier this month
A: I like how Baumbach’s photos are often timed around bird movements.
BIG NUMBER
50: Percentage of fall color in Superior/Douglas County, according to the TravelWisconsin.com fall color report
LAST WORD
“The king numbers aren’t great, but the quality of the fish showing up is.”
Christian Howe, perfectly summing up the return of Chinook around Chicago
WILD TIMES
ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS
Sunday: Teal season ends
Sept. 28: Deadline, third lottery for public duck and goose hunting area permits. Click here for info
FISH GATHERINGS
Tuesday: Capt. Chris Taurisano, “Summer to Fall Transition Patterns,” Arlington Anglers, Cabela’s, Hoffman Estates, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Dale Bowman, “Of Whitefish, Burbot, Drum and Smelt,” Fish Tales Fishing Club, Oak Forest Community Center, 7 p.m.
HUNTER SAFETY
Saturday-Sunday: Momence, bobhuntnfish@yahoo.com or 815/472-2670
Oct. 6-7: Mokena, (708) 390-2409 . . . Dyer, Ind., (219) 515-2197
Oct. 12-13: Arlington Heights, huntsafely.webs.com
Oct. 20-21: Tinley Park, (708) 342-4200
WINGSHOOTING CLINIC
Saturday-Sunday: Des Plaines CA, call (815) 423-5326 or click here for detailed info
DUCKS UNLIMITED
Thursday: “Northshore Hunting Film Tour,” Wilmette Theater, 6-9:30 p.m., $20 general admission
Friday: Orland Park dinner, Orland Chateau. Contact Dominic Piergies, (773) 562-2549, or Ryan Radtke, (708) 203-5300
U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY
Saturday: About Boating Safely, Hammond, Dick Chappelle, rkac16149@msn.com
PHEASANTS FOREVER
NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION
