More piers this winter, Sea Grant meetings: Mayor’s Fishing Advisory Committee

An increased number of open piers this winter highlighted the most recent Mayor’s Fishing Advisory Committee meeting on Oct. 18 at the 31st Street Harbor.

Tom Gray, from the Mayor’s Office of Special Events, chaired the meeting as he generally does.

* Carl Vizzone, who runs the fishing programming for the Chicago Park District, had the biggest news of the day.

Last year 19 piers were open for pier-pass users. Eight more were added this year at all the harbors open to fishing. The new piers will include one on the east side of Burnham Harbor, just steps from the small fisherman’s parking lot on the northeast corner of Burnham. Jackson Park gained five piers. There is still no pier fishing at 31st, not yet.

Pier passes and parking passes (for the two fishermen’s lots at DuSable and Burnham) will be sold at Henry’s Sports and Bait, as usual. Parking passes should be available by Thursday, November 1. The pier passes, good for Nov. 15-March 31, should be available by Nov. 15. Probably in November, sale of those passes will also begin (credit card only) at Northerly Island during regular business hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The parking pass is $10 and the pier passes are $6.

Vizzone sent this follow-up with more details after the meeting:

As I promised. Attached is a sample of the 2018-19 Fisherman’s Pier Pass. 2019 Fisherman’s Parking Passes are ready and will be available at Henry’s Bait on the 1st of November. A reminder that Parking Pass is good at only DuSable and Burnham Harbors. The pass costs $10 for 60 days from date of purchase. 18-19 Fisherman’s Pier Passes will be available for sale at Henry’s Bait by November 15th. The pass is good from November 15th through March 31st in the spring. We’ve expanded the program by adding 8 new piers. The cost is $6 for the season. We are in the process of adding Northerly Island as a selling spot for both passes. If we get kinks ironed out, they will be sold, Monday – Friday from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM. Sales will be done through Activenet, where an account must be created for each user who chooses to purchase passes at Northerly Island. Any questions, feel free to inquire.

* Somebody asked about upcoming meetings, which Lake Michigan Program head Vic Santucci had mentioned at the previous meeting. One is a February update on Lake MIchigan with date to be decided.

The other upcoming events he mentioned were the November workshops by the Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant. Details on that came this this week.

The first is Nov. 8 at Chicago Maritime Museum. Click here for details on that. The second meeting is Nov. 14 at the Westville, Ind. campus of Purdue University Northwest. Click here for details on that.

* The Park District’s Matt Renfree explained some of the details for the second Chicago Fishes event on the Riverwalk by the Chicago River on Oct. 19. Click here to read my column on the cool event.

He also said the River Park boathouse is up and running.

“I was out paddling out the other day and was watching salmon jump upstream already,” he said about the beginning of the dam removal at the confluence of the North Branch and the North Shore Channel.

* Vizzone said with Westrec Marinas, now headquartered at Northerly Island, it has made working together even easier. All the harbors are emptying out.

“I would like to thank them for working out and solidifying plans,” Vizzone said.

* Vizzone said they had full staffing over the summer and are hoping to expand from 10 to 12 slots next summer. Over the summer, they had more than 10,500 kids, most since 2013, come from 165 user groups to 275 different events for fishing programs.

He said they had some more 4 more school groups and two more family events this month. I think today was the final family event.

* Bruce Zolna introduced John Kinzer, manager of planned giving for the Shedd Aquarium, and Caitlin McElroy, manager of government relations for the Shedd. Kinzer offered a tour of the Shedd to the committee. I like the idea. I also think the Shedd might be useful for occasional updates on some of their research around Chicago and the lakefront. That’s my opinion.

* Hall-of-Famer Don Dubin reported Chinook have been very poor this year, though some at night, but steelhead are around on the Chicago lakefront.

“I would like to see more planted, so we could have more of a shore fishery,” Dubin said.

Tom Trudeau, retired former Lake Michigan Program head, said, “Salmon are down, not just because of less stocking, but because the food is down. Stocking more fish will not solve what you want.”

Bass fisherman Ed Bohn, asked if there was any chance of stocking of smallmouth bass and noted they haven’t had one since 1988. (I did not check if that was true or not, but Trudeau did not say otherwise.)

* The IDNR’s Urban Fishing Program coordinator Brenda McKinney said she had just sent out a flyer through the Chicago Public Schools to all the science and math teachers. (I couldn’t help but ask if English and writing teachers could also be included in those flyers. I think we need more storytellers in the outdoors. But I digress.)

“We are almost completely booked for spring fishing, all of June and most of May,” she said. “Program numbers are up.”

* Chester Kropidlowski gave an update on the North Lake Shore Drive planning. He mentioned that one possibility being discussed is the elimination of the Wilson ramps. He said he makes it a point to include talk about access for fishermen.

Stacey Greene of Park Bait also noted there is a web site for updates on the planning discussions about that bottleneck on the lakefront around Addison/Montrose/Belmont. Click here for the web sit.

* Dubin told of a guy with a speargun chasing fall Chinook in the harbors. The legality is in the dubious range. One reason for the dubious nature is that Chinook are not a native species (they are stocked non-natives.)

* Larry Conn wondered if the committee should have more of a social media presence. Gray asked what I thought. I think it depends what the current role of the committee is and it will also depend on what happens with the upcoming mayoral election.

* Renfree had a compliment for Ken Schneider’s shirt, which I forgot to photograph. Schneider was remarkably quiet and said there were less complaints than usual.

* Friends of the Parks’ Nicole Machuca asked about a fishing in the classroom project. I was able, later, to find an email from one of the schools involved with raising trout and releasing them in Lake Michigan.