Naked Bike Ride, Vets and fishing, Shedd, summer fishing: WWW Chicago outdoors

In case you are wondering, I have never wanted to do the Naked Bike Ride. I get the willies just thinking of the concept, even if I was partially clad. Frankly, I don’t even want to see it.

But the idea of it has long intrigued the hell out of me. I am fascinated by how many people participate. Who knew so many were interested?

That’s but one of many things for an eclectic mix for this Wild Weekend Wandering around Chicago outdoors.

I am in northern Wisconsin for several days. Today I am prepping to fish the Spring Classic, the annual tournament held by the Headwaters chapter of Muskies Inc., with Joe McCartin. We fish it most years and even cashed a couple years ago. I enjoy spending time with Joe and Sue. We will fish the Spring Classic on Saturday and Sunday.

I am looking forward to scouting lake and river conditions this afternoon, that scouting and setting up stuff is almost as much fun for me as the fishing itself.

Next week, I hope to do opening night on Wednesday at the Shedd Aquarium of “Jazzin’ at the Shedd.’’

On Thursday, I am planning on doing a paddle of the Chicago River and next weekend is going to be wild with perch reopening and frog hunting opening

But let’s stick to the general gist of WWW Chicago outdoors this weekend and coming week.

NAKED BIKE RIDE: You’ll have to go to the web to find out exact details but it is Saturday night. Click here for updates and details.

HELPING VETS GO FISHING: The fourth annual Helping Veterans Go Fishing event is Sunday at the Oak Lawn VFW. There’s food, drinks, raffles, prizes and Jim Crowley will speak. It begins at 1 p.m. It draws a crowd. Click here for more details.

SPEAKING OF FISHING: This is the time of the year where you take your pick and just go, Pond, lake or river/stream, take your pick. Grab some time and sooth your soul.

PERCH REMINDER: Perch fishing on the Illinois waters of Lake Michigan, the Chicago River system and the Calumet River is closed through June 15.

JAZZIN’AT THE SHEDD: Just let me ask, as an aging and happily married man, where were events like this when I was young and single? As a married man, let me add that it also makes a pretty good date night with your significant other.

What a setting to o cocktails and music from top jazz musicians amid the wonder of the Shedd. It begins at 5 p.m. It’s $25 bucks for non-members and if you hang long enough you can catch the Wednesday night fireworks at Navy Pier from a beautiful point outside. “Jazzin’ at the Shedd” runs Wednesday nights through Oct. 10. Click here for more info.

SHEDD FREE DAYS: The Shedd has some free days this month, beginning with Monday and Tuesday, then June 18 and 19, too. A piece of advice from an old hand at doing free days at the Shedd. Spend the $3 transaction fee for reserved tickets online, it is more than worth it in terms of what it saves you in time and waiting in long lines. I suspect I will try the later days to get into it with the younger kids. The 4-D Experience is a separate upgrade of $4.95. Click here for details.

BOATING/PADDLING CHANGES (HOWEVER): Remember there are significant changes in boating and paddling regulations. Not the least of which is the repeal of the Water Usage Stamp for nonpowered watercraft in Illinois. Click here for details.

However, for those on the Chain O’Lakes, there are still some nonpowered vessels that need a Fox Waterway Sticker. Click here to get that straight.

HALL OF FAME: Nominations for the next Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame must be in by June 15. Here are the key points:

Nominations must be submitted on the official Hall of Fame Nomination Form. Nominations should be submitted to the ICF Springfield Office by June 15, 2018 to be considered for that calendar year’s induction class.For more information on the 2018 ICF Outdoor Hall of Fame Gala, contact the Illinois Conservation Foundation, One Natural Resources Way, Springfield, IL 62702-1271- (217) 785-2003.

MIDEWIN: The seasonal guided hikes at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie run weekends through October. The Ranger Trailer is open for the weekends, weather permitting, at the Iron Bridge Trailhead.

Throughout the season, you can talk to volunteer rangers at the Ranger Trailer from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.

Trails are open daily, 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. Come out and explore. #ItsAllYours! For the full list of 2018 programs, activities and events at Midewin, see: https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd535052.pdf .

ZOO TURNS 150: The Lincoln Park Zoo has the exhibit, From Swans to Science: 150 Years of Lincoln Park Zoo, through the summer. Click here for details and much more information.