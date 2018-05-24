Some notable changes are coming to the waterways of Illinois, albeit a few days after the Memorial Day weekend.
Among the significant changes coming June 1 are the removal of the requirement of a certificate of title for watercraft under 22 feet in length–If it was me, I would still get a title for insurance and other reasons–and the repeal of the $6 Water Usage Stamp, which had been required for nonpowered watercraft in Illinois.
Click here if you want to read the formal legal language.
Otherwise, here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:
Illinois Boat Registration and Safety Act Amendments Take Effect June 1
Watercraft registration expiration date changed; Water Usage Stamp repealed
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is alerting watercraft owners of changes in the Illinois Boat Registration and Safety Act that take effect on June 1, 2018.
The changes push back the expiration date of three-year Illinois watercraft registrations from June 30 to Sept. 30. For example, watercraft owners who renew their three-year registrations that are expiring on June 30, 2018 will have new registrations that are valid until Sept. 30, 2021.
All new and transfer renewal watercraft registrations issued on or after June 1, 2018 will have expiration dates of Sept. 30 in the calendar year of expiration.
Another change removes the requirement of a certificate of title for watercraft under 22 feet in length. Titling is optional for watercraft under 22 feet in length.
Other watercraft registration requirements have not changed.
In addition, the change in law repeals the Water Usage Stamp that has been required for use of nonpowered watercraft in Illinois.