Nuts and bolts of boating/paddling: Law changes taking effect on June 1

Some notable changes are coming to the waterways of Illinois, albeit a few days after the Memorial Day weekend.

Among the significant changes coming June 1 are the removal of the requirement of a certificate of title for watercraft under 22 feet in length–If it was me, I would still get a title for insurance and other reasons–and the repeal of the $6 Water Usage Stamp, which had been required for nonpowered watercraft in Illinois.

Click here if you want to read the formal legal language.

Otherwise, here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources: