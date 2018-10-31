“One more cast” pays off with personal-best steelhead: Earns Fish of the Week

Chris Schwinn caught his personal-best steelhead, a 16-pound hen, Friday from the east branch of the Little Calumet by float fishing a black marabou jig.

“Creeks were slow and low, so we really had to work for this one,” he emailed. “This was our last stop at the end of the day, sometimes it pays off to make `that one more cast!’ ”

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. Submit nominations on Facebook (Dale Bowman), on Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).