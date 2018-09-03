Opening day, Illinois dove hunting: Updates to come

Part of the bounty, the morning after dove hunting: An omelet with dove hearts and homegrown green and chili peppers. Dale Bowman/Sun-Times

Here are some opening day harvest numbers for dove hunting at various public at sites near Chicago and some select Downstate sites.

Rain impacted the opener at a number of sites, which is partially why Day 2 totals (the even fields) were higher at Jim Edgar Panther Creek SFWA.

Here are the numbers I have so far for opening day on Saturday (and Day 2 at JEPC). I will plug in updates as I get them and add any other numbers that I find out about.

Matthiessen SP: 795 doves, 95 hunters, 8.4 doves per hunter

Jim Edgar Panther Creek SFWA (Day 2, even fields): 1,062, 135, 7.9

JEPC (Day 1, odd fields): 831, 126, 6.6

Green River SWA: 811, 130, 6.2

Des Plaines SFWA: 279, 72, 3.9

Silver Springs SFWA: 178, 100, 1.8

Shabbona Lake SP: 40, 31, 1.3

Kankakee River SP: NA

Iroquois County SWA: NA

Chain O’Lakes SP: NA

Marseilles SWA: No organized dove hunt