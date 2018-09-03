Here are some opening day harvest numbers for dove hunting at various public at sites near Chicago and some select Downstate sites.
Rain impacted the opener at a number of sites, which is partially why Day 2 totals (the even fields) were higher at Jim Edgar Panther Creek SFWA.
Here are the numbers I have so far for opening day on Saturday (and Day 2 at JEPC). I will plug in updates as I get them and add any other numbers that I find out about.
Matthiessen SP: 795 doves, 95 hunters, 8.4 doves per hunter
Jim Edgar Panther Creek SFWA (Day 2, even fields): 1,062, 135, 7.9
JEPC (Day 1, odd fields): 831, 126, 6.6
Green River SWA: 811, 130, 6.2
Des Plaines SFWA: 279, 72, 3.9
Silver Springs SFWA: 178, 100, 1.8
Shabbona Lake SP: 40, 31, 1.3
Kankakee River SP: NA
Iroquois County SWA: NA
Chain O’Lakes SP: NA
Marseilles SWA: No organized dove hunt