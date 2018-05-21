Notes from around Chicago outdoors.
FIELD NOTES
MOREL OF THE WEEK
Laurie Starrett said they found this morel, one of more than five pounds, on Tuesday in Hanover.
Morel of the Week, the celebration of morel mushrooms and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page.
DALE’S MAILBAG
“My husband [Matt McConnell] spotted this beautiful Baltimore Oriole at our feeder a few days ago. I’ve never seen one in 60 yrs of living in the Chicago area.’’ Patricia McConnell, Lake Zurich
A: It’s been a time of wonder for birders and outdoors watchers in the past week or two with our very compressed spring.
BIG NUMBER
2: Wolves found on Isle Royale National Park between January 2017 and January 2018, as wolves there are “almost certainly headed for extinction.’’ The National Park Service just announced it decided to restore a viable wolf population there. Click here for a fuller report on wolves and moose on Isle Royale.
LAST WORD
“Bloodroot, trilliums, wood violets, marsh marigold, trout lilies, bellwort’s, spring beauties are blooming and leaks and fern fronds are popping.’’
Wisconsin DNR Outdoor Report, on Thursday.
WILD TIMES
ILLINOIS SEASONS/PERMITS
Through June 15: Perch fishing closure on Lake Michigan
June 30: Final day to apply, second lottery, firearm and muzzleloader deer seasons. Click here for more details.
U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY
Saturday: About Boating Safely, Waukegan, Curt Schumacher, publiceducation41.5@gmail.com
HUNTER SAFETY
June 9-10: Hainesville, hsclass111@gmail.com
June 14 and 16: Newark, (815) 210-4995
WINGSHOOTING CLINIC
June 2-3: Des Plaines SFWA, Wilmington, (217) 524-5466
DUCKS UNLIMITED
Wednesday: Palos Park dinner, Palos Country Club, Orland Park. Contact Jim Mayer, (312) 563-5402
NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION
PHEASANTS FOREVER
