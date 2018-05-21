Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

Laurie Starrett said they found this morel, one of more than five pounds, on Tuesday in Hanover.

Morel of the Week, the celebration of morel mushrooms and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net.

DALE’S MAILBAG

“My husband [Matt McConnell] spotted this beautiful Baltimore Oriole at our feeder a few days ago. I’ve never seen one in 60 yrs of living in the Chicago area.’’ Patricia McConnell, Lake Zurich

A: It’s been a time of wonder for birders and outdoors watchers in the past week or two with our very compressed spring.