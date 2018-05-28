Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES

WILD OF THE WEEK

Dot Maginot captured the colorful shot above last Saturday of a pair of orioles in Woodridge.

Wild of the Week, the celebration of wild scenes and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net.

MOREL OF THE WEEK

Bill Peak was looking for a rare orchid in a northwest Indiana county park when he found a patch of 100 or so morels. “When you find that many, it is truly impressive,” he emailed.

Stuff like that is why I love when Peak drops his notes periodically.

Morel of the Week, the celebration of morel mushrooms and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net.

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Can we fish in the river for perch from May 1 to June 15?” Donald Kolodziejczek

A: No, the Chicago River system and the Calumet River are also off-limits to perch fishing during the closure on the Illinois waters of Lake Michigan from May 1 to June 15.