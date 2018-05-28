Notes from around Chicago outdoors.
FIELD NOTES
WILD OF THE WEEK
Dot Maginot captured the colorful shot above last Saturday of a pair of orioles in Woodridge.
MOREL OF THE WEEK
Bill Peak was looking for a rare orchid in a northwest Indiana county park when he found a patch of 100 or so morels. “When you find that many, it is truly impressive,” he emailed.
Stuff like that is why I love when Peak drops his notes periodically.
DALE’S MAILBAG
“Can we fish in the river for perch from May 1 to June 15?” Donald Kolodziejczek
A: No, the Chicago River system and the Calumet River are also off-limits to perch fishing during the closure on the Illinois waters of Lake Michigan from May 1 to June 15.
BIG NUMBER
$39 billion: All-time high of total marine expenditures (spending on new boats, engines, trailers, accessories and services) in 2017, according to Chicago-based National Marine Manufacturers Association.
LAST WORD
“It is against the law to keep wild animals as pets, or to raise wild animals believed to have been abandoned.’’
Illinois Department of Natural Resources, in its annual reminder to leave baby wildlife alone. Click here for details.
WILD TIMES
ILLINOIS SEASONS/PERMITS
Through June 15: Perch fishing closure on Lake Michigan
June 30: Final day to apply, second lottery, firearm and muzzleloader deer seasons. Click here for more details.
HUNTER SAFETY
June 9-10: Hainesville, hsclass111@gmail.com
June 14 and 16: Newark, (815) 210-4995
WINGSHOOTING CLINIC
Saturday-Sunday: Des Plaines SFWA, Wilmington, (217) 524-5466
KIDS DERBY
Sunday: Lake Geneva Fishing Club’s 29th Kids Day, Bigfoot Beach State Park, Lake Geneva, Wis., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
FREE FISHING DAYS
June 15-18: Illinois’ Free Fishing Days
U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY
DUCKS UNLIMITED
NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION
PHEASANTS FOREVER
