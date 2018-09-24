Notes from around Chicago outdoors.
FIELD NOTES
WILD OF THE WEEK
Sandy Melovic photographed this successfully hunting osprey her husband Steve spotted by a church in Orland Park.
DALE’S MAILBAG
“If you caught something in the Fox River would you eat it? Tami Goldmann tweet
A: Yes. There are very limited fish-eating advisories on the Fox for channel catfish, common carp and drum. In general terms for fish advisories. Click here for the Current Fish Advisory Map from the Illinois Department of Health.
BIG NUMBER
17: Counties in Illinois where chronic wasting disease has been detected: Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Carroll, Ogle, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Livingston, and Kankakee.
LAST WORD
“No mushroom in the world is so delicious that people should risk their life eating a species they’re only pretty sure won’t kill them.”
Edible Wild Mushrooms of Illinois & Surrounding States, page 2 sage advice
WILD TIMES
ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS
Sept. 28: Deadline, third lottery for public duck and goose hunting area permits. Click here for info
HUNTER SAFETY
Satuday-Sunday: Mokena, (708) 390-2409 . . . Dyer, Ind., (219) 515-2197
Oct. 12-13: Arlington Heights, huntsafely.webs.com
Oct. 20-21: Tinley Park, (708) 342-4200
PADDLING
OCT. 15: Inaugural Illinois Water Trail Conference, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Click here for more information and sign-up.
WINGSHOOTING CLINIC
Oct. 13-14: St. Charles Sportsmen’s Club, Elburn, (847) 309-1093 or joemigalla5@gmail.com
DUCKS UNLIMITED
Thursday: Barrington Area dinner, The Onion Pub, Lake Barrington. Contact Scott A. Hilpert, (847) 471-1735 or Don Chapman (630) 805-1263
Saturday: Lily-Cache Flyway dinner, White Fence Farm Restaurant, Romeoville. Contact Jim Reszke (630) 452-5991 or RJ Stanchnik (708) 207-4418
CWD MEETINGS
Tuesday: Goose Lake Prairie SNA, Morris, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Big Rock Community Center, Big Rock, 7 p.m.
U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY
PHEASANTS FOREVER
NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION
