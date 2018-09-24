Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

Sandy Melovic photographed this successfully hunting osprey her husband Steve spotted by a church in Orland Park.

WOTW, the celebration of wild scenes and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net.

DALE’S MAILBAG

“If you caught something in the Fox River would you eat it? Tami Goldmann tweet

A: Yes. There are very limited fish-eating advisories on the Fox for channel catfish, common carp and drum. In general terms for fish advisories. Click here for the Current Fish Advisory Map from the Illinois Department of Health.