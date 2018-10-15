Pacu, monarchs, E15 issues, fall colors: Notes around Chicago outdoors

Notes from around Chicago outdoors. We switch the format slightly to lead with the pacu question and photo.

FIELD NOTES

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Ever heard of a Pacu being caught? JayPee [Hey, left] caught this one at our Anglers Choice tournament [Sunday at Lake Calumet]. In the mouth on a Ned Rig. Haha!’’ Ryan Whitacre text

A: Unfortunately, there are enough reports on pacu (illegal pet releases) that I rarely do a story on them any more. I fear alligators are heading the same direction. Big pacu.



WILD OF THE WEEK

Ann Malone sent this photo last week of migrating monarchs in Lansing. I think of it as a wave goodbye to summer. WOTW, the celebration of wild scenes and stories around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net.

BIG NUMBER

75: Percent of fall colors as far south as Wisconsin’s Jefferson County Thursday in Wisconsin’s Fall Color Report, peak is expected this week. LAST WORD

“The proposal to permit the sale of a fuel (E15) during the peak summer boating season that is both harmful and illegal to use in marine engines is a major concern for boat owners.’’

BoatUS response, lead sentence in statement on the Trump administration’s plan to permit the sale of E15 (15 percent ethanol) fuel year-round.

WILD TIMES

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Tuesday: Over-the-counter sales of remaining deer hunting permits begin

Saturday: Inland trout season opens statewide . . . North zone waterfowl seasons open

Saturday-Sunday: Youth waterfowl hunt, central zone

Saturday-Oct. 28: Fall shotgun turkey season

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday: Dale Bowman on “10 places of the heart in Indiana,” Friends of Fishing, club house, Lakewood Park, Valparaiso, Ind., 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Forest Preserves of Cook County fisheries biologist Steve Silic, Arlington Anglers, Cabela’s, Hoffman Estates, 6 p.m.

Thursday: Ryan Whitacre, Fish Tales Fishing Club, Oak Forest Community Center, 7 p.m.

HUNTER SAFETY

(Click here for full package of northeast Illinois hunter safety classes)

Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 20-21: Tinley Park, (708) 342-4200

Oct. 25 and 27: Chicago Heights, ducks56@comcast.net

Oct. 26-28: Elburn, phil-joanne@juno.com

Nov. 2-3: Bartlett, (847) 608-3100 . . . Dyer, Ind., (219) 515-2197

PADDLING

TODAY, OCT. 15: Inaugural Illinois Water Trail Conference, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Click here for more information and sign-up.

PHEASANTS FOREVER

(Click here for general list of Illinois PF events)

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

(Click here for full listings of classes in the area)

DUCKS UNLIMITED

(Click here for the general list of Illinois DU events)

NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION

(Click here for general list of banquets and events)