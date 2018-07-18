Paddling the Fox River, source to confluence: History and fun

Chuck Roberts and Charlie Zine near the beginning of their float down the length of the Fox River. Provided

Charlie Zine grew up near the Fox River in Carpentersville.

‘‘I remember the day I discovered I could walk to the Fox,’’ he said Saturday. ‘‘I made a raft within a week of finding that out. Tom Sawyer stuff, slashed logs together.’’

He was 10.

On Sunday, Zine and Chuck Roberts embarked on a grown-up Tom Sawyer-Huck Finn adventure of floating the Fox from the source near Colgate, Wisconsin, to the confluence with the Illinois River in Ottawa.

‘‘It is like climbing Everest,’’ Roberts said. ‘‘Nobody we know has ever done this.’’

I understand that thinking.

There is some question about the source of the Fox, but Zine and son Maxwell made trips and found a mile square area with no culverts coming and one coming out. That is the starting point.

Zine’s and Roberts’ early miles were helped by Wisconsin having water laws relevant in the 21st century.

‘‘If your feet are wet, you can wade up and down the stream,’’ Roberts said. ‘‘The property owner cannot stop you as long as you stay within the banks.’’

They walked the first miles until the river became navigable near Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Roberts, a retired IT guy from Yorkville, is in a P&H sea kayak. Zine, a deputy assessor for Aurora Township, is in a

17-foot Perception sea kayak.

‘‘We’re hoping to camp on islands on the way down,’’ Roberts said. ‘‘If we get to Aurora or Yorkville, we plan on having somebody from there pick us up at night.’’

The river is at passable levels for floating the length of it.

Roberts is a bit concerned about crossing two golf courses and skirting an airfield.

As to the basics, he said: ‘‘Finding someplace where we can safely sleep at night without breaking laws and not be consumed by mosquitoes will be a challenge.’’

‘‘On any river, you’ve got to watch for the dams, especially low-head dams,’’ Zine said.

Zine is concerned about crossing the Chain O’Lakes, where, he said, ‘‘We will hug the shore.’’

Zine is a certified kayak instructor who founded what is now Rocktown Adventures.

They also face a 21st-century issue.

‘‘Another issue is someplace to charge our phones,’’ Roberts said. ‘‘Hopefully, a burger and beer at some bar will allow us to charge our phone.’’

They plan to eat at restaurants, bars and ‘‘grubberies’’ along the way and will have hand food (trail mix, bagels and peanut butter) with them.

Water is a big concern, but they have a filtration system as backup.

‘‘We are going to be doing some things, looking at clarity of water and counting turtles, blue herons,’’ Roberts said. ‘‘Charlie is with the Sierra Club, and I have historically been with the Friends of the Fox [in many roles].’’

Zine is a former chairman of the Valley of the Fox Sierra Club.

They hope to float the 200 miles in five days, but they have allowed for a couple of extra days.

‘‘Our level of planning is not what I recommend for most,’’ Roberts said. ‘‘But we are grown adults, and there is a lot of civilization around us. It is not like we are hiking Death Valley.’’

A challenge all the same.

Wild things

I can’t be the only one noticing a plethora of rabbits. Could it be the relative wetness of our summer?

Stray cast

Hearing the Heavy Fuel Crew (Dan McNeil and Terry Boers) reunited Monday came a week after finding out, via a Great Lakes Cisco tweet, that ciscoes and whitefish can hybridize.