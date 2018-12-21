More than perch, more than a boat ride: Winter perch fishing the Chicago River

Ken Schneider holds one of the perch doubles caught on the main stem of the Chicago River. Dale Bowman/Sun-Times

Tom Palmisano slowed in the middle of the Chicago River downtown and said, “Marking all kinds of fish. We should give it a try.”

Smartest words of the day.

Bam. In half a dozen drifts through the school, which stretched bank to bank for a hundred yards, we finished our limits in less than an hour Wednesday.

Hard to explain why the school was there, no defining structure or cover to draw and hold perch. The only reason we figured is that one of the major discharges on the main stem was nearby.

Wednesday was for friends, perch and the Chicago River.

This was our annual boat ride for Palmisano, Ken Schneider and myself. As I age, I value friendships and time even more than a good day fishing. This trip was special because we did not get a ride in last year. This year was delayed by physical rehab for Schneider, which ended Monday.

Mid-morning, we launched Palmisano’s Boston Whaler, “DON’T EVEN ASK,” from the Daley Boat Launch at Western Avenue and the Sanitary and Ship Canal. Paul Yambrovich was the only other person at the launch. On a beautiful December day, he had his canoe out one last time. Palmisano, a marine expert, noticed the folding 1969 or ’70 4hp Evinrude Yambrovich had to power the Alumacraft square stern.

As started toward downtown, Palmisano talked about how much more convenient it was to navigate the river with a couple boathouses as well as Lawrence’s, the fish and shrimp house on the South Branch,for human comfort.

The Chicago River evolves quickly, in more ways than one.

Downtown, only four guys were shore fishing from the Riverwalk late morning.

We decided to poke around Ogden Slip. It took a while, but Schneider got us going with a perch. The bite there was extremely light, making Palmisano ask, “Is this what ice fishing is like?”

Schneider was using a double Mini-Mite jig set-up with maggots. But he pointed out that it wasn’t the setup as much as his experience and light good gear. Palmisano and I caught perch (fewer than Schneider) with a variety of methods–jigs, crappie rigs, jigging spoons, plain hooks–and baits–soft shells, minnows, wax worms. We caught perch on everything.

In three hours, we pecked out 15 small keepers, enough that mid-afternoon we started back.

As we motored, we slowed by the all-glass vessel, Odyssey Chicago River, and watched wait staff gathered before dinner as they do in classy joints to go over specials and the menu, near the William P. Fahey Bridge.

That an upscale cruise is based on the Chicago River is special. Almost as special as finding the school of perch a block downstream.

As evening came, more fishermen were gathered on the Riverwalk, including four doing well on the school we worked from the boat.

Finishing on a good fishing note made the ride back come alive.

I noticed lots of construction along the river, a good sign. Though I wondered about the construction pushing out the homeless, who had for years a sort of tent city at a former brushy area along the South Branch.

By Ping Tom Memorial Park, I was struck again how organic the park design was with the South Branch.

It was time.

Darkness settled as we loaded “DON’T EVEN ASK.”

In time to sit in rush-hour traffic on the Dan Ryan.