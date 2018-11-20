Perch, ice up north, Thanksgiving ideas: Chicago fishing, Midwest Fishing Report

The final product of a two-man limit of yellow perch caught this weekend, as shown by Adrian Medina. Provided

Perch headlines this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report, but there is also some ice fishing to the north and open-water fishing here. As usual around long holiday weekends, I included some ideas farther afield.

Adrian Medina posted the photo at the top in Chicago powerline and lakefront fishing (powerling) of what he did with a two-man limit of perch caught this weekend. That’s my kind of photo.

James Wawrzaszek also sent this reminder with his report on fishing the DuPage River:

I know it’s hunting season and safe ice is still weeks away but don’t put down the long sticks yet.

He has that right.

The condensed Midwest Fishing Report appears Wednesdays on the outdoors page of the Sun-Times newspaper. The sprawling raw-file report is posted here online on the Sun-Times outdoors page.

LAKEFRONT PERCH

Dennis “Bigbo” Ocasio messaged the photo above and this:

Hey Dale went down to diversey Harbor this morning got a nice little catch there are some nice big ones in the harbor this year last year was good but this year is very good in the harbor yesterday I went out too I got about the same 14 of them there are some decent size bluegills being caught out there

Staff at Henry’s Sports and Bait, which will be open 6- 10 a.m. Thanksgiving (regular hours are M-F 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Sat. 6 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun. 6 a.m.-5 p.m.), said perch are “fantastic” at the usual spots at 87th (Steelworkers Park), Burnham and Navy Pier; best baits have been minnows and soft shells.

Stacey Greene texted that Park Bait will be open regular hours (6 a.m.-3 p.m.) on Thanksgiving and sent this update on how long the shop will be open:

I’m pretty sure you won’t be calling me and I’m pretty sure you know what the report is but I’ll just let you know, Montrose has been dead since last Wednesday I don’t know why because there were fish here up until then. Lots of little ones at Diversey, too small to really fool with. Of course Navy Pier and South has been banging. I’m going to try to go fish there tomorrow morning or Wednesday morning. I’m definitely still here for a couple more weeks and I’m going to have a Black Friday with Saturday Sunday included sale.

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Ind., which will be open 5 a.m.-noon on Thanksgiving, texted:

Perch good cal park up thru river and slips xl fatheads and perch fly rigs best

. . .

Please post yes Slezs bait is open thanksgiving day 5 am till noon I’m loaded to gills with minnows got everybody covered

The Anglers Outlet in Oak Forest (regular hours are M-Th. 7 a.m.-6 p.m., F 7-7, Sat. 6-5, Sun. 6-3) will not be open Thanksgiving. In the next few weeks, the shop will be moving to 17036 Oak Park Ave. in Tinley Park, a couple blocks north of Freddie Bear Sports.

ACCESS/PARKING OPTIONS FOR PERCHING CHICAGO LAKEFRONT

Here are some parking and access notes for winter perch fishing. Information on parking passes and pier passes is below under separate headings.

Montrose Harbor has plenty of free parking within easy walking. . . . At Navy Pier, check in at the parking office in the east lot, then be out by 10 a.m. sharp for $6 parking. . . . For DuSable Harbor, use the small fisherman’s lot. . . . At Burnham/Northerly Island, use the Burnham fishermen’s lot or meter parking north of the old terminal (on days with no events at Soldier Field or the music pavilion). . . . Only legal fishing at the slip north of 87th is on the east end at Steelworkers Park. Plenty of free street parking. The slip at 89th is private property.

PIER PASSES

Selected piers in the Chicago harbors–Montrose, Belmont, Diversey, DuSable, Burnham, Jackson–are open to fishermen with a pier pass. The $6 passes are available at Henry’s Sports and Bait.

PARKING PASSES

Passes ($10 for two months) for parking at the two small fishermen’s lots at DuSable and Burnham harbors are available at Henry’s Sports and Bait.

ICE FISHING

Kurt Justice of Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua, Wis. emailed this:

With two of the past five nights reaching lows below zero and very little time with temps above freezing, areas of safe ice are increasing rapidly. Some bays, those protected by the west winds of mid-week, are seeing ice thickness of 5+” already! Caution is still advisable as larger bodies of water have only just skimmed over entirely or are still showing some open spots. There have been good reports of Walleye action on tip-ups where anglers can get on ice. Smaller Perch have been abundant in the same shallows (5-9’) with a few better Perch taking baits meant for Walleyes. Crappie anglers finding some very good action and size (11-13”+). Slabs cruising the bays in 5-8’. Small minnows and horizontal jigs tipped with Waxies producing. With little snow in woods, access to some hard to reach lakes good for anglers willing to walk a ways. Forecast of highs not till weekend to break above freezing bodes well for getting some good solid ice set up. Be sure during this early ice, to carry safety picks and rope. Take someone along and test all ice with a chisel before walking on…then continue to check as you go! . . . Kurt Justice – Kurt’s Island Sport Shop

www.kurtsislandsports.com

Like us on FaceBook —

AREA LAKES

In between, though I expect most areas will be completely open for the weekend.

AREA RIVERS

Click here to find river closures listed by the Illinois DNR. Go to http://water.weather.gov//ahps2/index.php?wfo=lot to check area water levels and projection. To get to more specific gauges, even on creeks, in Illinois, go to http://waterdata.usgs.gov/il/nwis/current/?type=flow

BRAIDWOOD LAKE

Closed for the year.

CALUMET SYSTEM

It’s one of the perch hotspots, especially for boaters. See above.

CHAIN O’LAKES

Greg Dickson at Triangle Sports and Marine in Antioch said it’s “sandwich time,” that in between period between open water and enough ice to ice fish. For open-water options, he suggested the faster water around Route 12.

Check updates at Fox Waterway Agency or (847) 587-8540 for more information.

STRATTON LOCK AND DAM: The lock is closed through April 30. Click here for more info on the lock and dam.

CHICAGO RIVER

Capt. Pat Harrison at Pat Harrison Outdoors sent this update:

Chicago River and Lake Michigan Shores Report, Well weather has been fun to deal with. The surface temps temps are coming down 47 / 48 near the locks down river by china Town 43 /42. Fishing was wet and cold for the couple trips I had we stayed on the river and managed a handful of bass and a lot of Gils from about 5” to 9”. Not the fishing I’m looking for but not the Skunk either. Talked to folks out catching Perch and almost anything you use is catching them. I have been down with a cold since Friday so this isn’t much of a report, Heard of Perch being caught from 87th street to Belmont harbor and moving slowly north. Hope to be out next week once this cold Breaks. Enjoy your week catch some Perch and have some fun. Thanks Captain Pat,

DELAVAN LAKE, WISCONSIN

Tim Baker sent this:

The Timmy Bakes Report Lake Delevan Lake Delavan is beginning to freeze up! I spoke with a few bait shops who reported slow bait sales this week but each person I talked to sounded excited as they are expecting an early ice fishing season. Ice is starting to pile up along the shorelines with a skim sheet covering the inlets. The main lake remains open as of this morning. Early ice can be some of the best action of the year but make sure to fish with caution. Look for inlets to have safe ice first and also early season fish. Locating grass is especially important this time of year and generally the deeper and greener the better. Jigs and plastics or waxworms will work well for early season panfish but don’t forget about a Swedish pimple or jigging rap. Northerns will also relate to the same areas you’ll find your panfish (that’s what the pike are eating) so a tip-up with a minnow along a break, weedline or grass patch is a good option for added action.

DES PLAINES RIVER

Tim Baker sent this:

The Timmy Bakes Report Des Plaines River Water temps are in the mid to low forties with no recent reports from my end. Smallies should be schooled up with Largemouth likely relating to wood this time of year. Pike will still bite and can be found in any slack water or creek mouths. If you can find green grass even better. As the winter continues to settle in the local rivers will be some of the only open water options. If you can pattern fish now there is a chance you’ve found a wintering hole which can be a hot spot all winter long. Tight lines!

DOWNSTATE NOTES

REND LAKE: Jason Johns of Boneyard Fishing said it is probably the best crappie fishing he has seen in years, best is deep with jigs in 9-12 feet, but some are shallow, too.

LAKE SHELBYVILLE: Ken Wilson of Ken Wilson Guide Service said “crappie fishing is on fire” with jigs in 7-10 feet from Eagle Creek north, both from bank and boats.

Larry Dozard of Larry’s Fishing Hole sent this update on closures and fall/winter hours at some Downstate sites:

BANNER MARSH:

* THIS AREA Will CLOSE TO BOAT FISHING on Oct. 17th. With the Last Day to Boat Fish being Oct. 16th

AND BANK FISHING ONLY ALLOWED AFTER 1PM but NO FISHING ALLOWED in EAST POINT ACCESS AREA,

(lakes to the East) which is CLOSED TO ALL FISHING to provide a GOOSE REFUGE AREA during season CLINTON LAKE:

An easterly area of Clinton Lake (The Waterfowl Refuge Area) between the DeWitt Bridge East (CH14)

and the Rt. 48 Bridge . . . remains Closed typically until April 1st. COFFEEN LAKE:

During the Central Zone waterfowl season: No fishing north of the railroad tracks (upper pool)

until after 1pm daily through Jan. 31st DOUBLE T STATE FISH and WILDLIFE AREA: * THIS LAKE IS CLOSED TO FISHING – . . . till Feb. 1st EMIQUON PRESERVE:

No boating, fishing or ice skating access before 12:00 pm during waterfowl hunting season.

Oct. 27 – Jan. 31

Lake users should be aware that hunting might occur on the Preserve other times as well. EVERGREEN LAKE:

– A SOUTHERN PART OF EVERGREEN LAKE – AROUND DEER ISLAND and ALL OF SIX-MILE CREEK BAY IS CLOSED TO GAS from Oct. 15th through JAN. 1st to allow resting areas for migratory waterfowl.

YOU ARE ALLOWED TO STILL RUN A TROLLING MOTOR ONLY IN THESE AREAS. HENNEPIN-HOPPER LAKES: * Lakes are CLOSED for season.. And will be Open spring 2019. McMASTER LAKE at – SNAKEDEN HOLLOW:

Lake will CLOSE TO FISHING on Oct 15th . . . Lake will Re-Open on February 1st. NEWTON LAKE:

As written in the fishing regs booklet : * The cold arm of Newton Lake shall be CLOSED daily

from one-half hour before sunrise until 1:00 pm to all fishing and boat traffic except for

legal waterfowl hunters during waterfowl season commencing with regular duck season through

the close of the Canada goose and regular duck season.

* For here – Regular South Waterfowl Season for 2018: Nov. 10 – Jan. 31 PRAIRIE LAKE in Jim Edgar/ Panther Creek State F&W Area:

Lake Partial Closures during Waterfowl Season from Nov. 1st to Jan. 15th

Lake access is CLOSED until after 12:01 PM on Wednesday & Saturday. POWERTON LAKE:

*- Lake Will RE-OPEN to Shore Fishing on Dec. 24th

– but – Will Remain CLOSED TO BOAT FISHING Until Feb. 15th RICE LAKE:

Will Re-Open at end of Duck & Goose season. SANGCHRIS LAKE:

* THE WEST & EAST ARMS OF LAKE and Small AREA NEAR DAM WILL CLOSE DURING WATERFOWL SEASON to boat traffic . . . through Jan. 31, 2018 SPRING LAKE (South & North):

Last Day of Boat Fishing in Hunting Areas is Oct. 19th

As – THIS AREA will CLOSE TO BOAT FISHING in Hunting Area on Oct. 20th

— with BANK FISHING ALLOWED ONLY AFTER 1pm–

– AREAS THAT REMAIN OPEN TO BOATS ALL DAY ARE NORTH OF MAPLE ISLAND with ramp at

north end at the Sky Ranch Road launch and IN PIKE HOLE with carry in boats —

and Shore Fishing is allowed in entire lake after 1pm in Hunting areas or at boat ramps all day.

DuPAGE RIVER

James Wawrzaszek sent the photo above, among several, and this report:

I know it’s hunting season and safe ice is still weeks away but don’t put down the long sticks yet. The Dupage is still quite active for largemouth and smallmouth bass, and a variety of panfish. Also got my first northern pike from that river. Fish of all species actively taking 3″ Gulp minnows.

FOX RIVER: WESTERN SUBURBS

No update.

FOX RIVER, WISCONSIN

No update.

GENEVA LAKE, WISCONSIN

I could use somebody to give winter reports.

GREEN BAY/STURGEON BAY

Lance LaVine at Howie’s Tackle in Sturgeon Bay sent this on Thursday (it’s deer hunting time, so it was early:

Good Morning fellas, Sorry for my absence in recent weeks. I am back today and tomorrow for a bit then heading back out to deer camp for the rest of the week. So I will just put a little something together for the next couple of weeks. If you guys can use it great, if not no biggy. Not much to talk about because of the time of year, but here is what I got The Perch fishing has been phenomenal for the guys that have braved the cool temps and ventured out there. Sawyer Harbor, Little Sturgeon and Riley’s bay were the best bays going and should stay good until the ice forms. Fathead minnows the ticket there. And with that said, those 3 bays are generally the first bays to freeze up since they are the shallowest and are very good 1st ice areas to target Perch The Pike fishing is also going good for the very few fishermen that are targeting them. Areas to target the Pike are the same bays the Perch are in for obvious reasons along with the Sturgeon Bay ship canal, Potawatomi Park shoreline and the Sherwood Point area. Casting and trolling crank baits, spinner baits and large plastics all good options along with soaking some sucker minnows. And as far as ice fishing…those same 3 shallow bays will produce some good numbers of Pike once we get safe ice cover along with some of the protected marinas in town. There is still some Brown Trout action going on from the docks in and around the harbors to the north of Sturgeon Bay. Folks have been casting spoons and plugs with some moderate success. With that said, the trolling bite can be really good too if you can take the frigid temperatures. And again, once the ice forms, concentrate your efforts around all of those marinas from Sturgeon Bay north to Sister Bay The night time Walleye bite can also be very good this time of year for some really big Walleyes. Sherwood Point, Henderson’s Point, the Potawatomi Park shoreline along with the vast shoreline to the north of Sturgeon Bay all good areas to target Walleyes at night. Concentrate your efforts along the primary shoreline drop-offs along those areas and slow troll large suspending crank baits for the best success. Thanks; Lance LaVine

Howie’s Tackle

1309 Green Bay Rd

Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

Ph: 920-746-9916

Click here to see the Wisconsin DNR’s Lake Michigan Fishing Report.

HEIDECKE LAKE

Closed for year.

ILLINOIS RIVER

Barto Landing reopened last week. On fishing and conditions, check with B&B Live Bait in Ottawa–(815) 433-0432.

INDIANA STREAMS (LAKE MICHIGAN TRIBUTARIES)

Access points for Trail Creek can be found on the Trail Creek Access Map. Access points for Little Cal and Salt Creek, which are closer to Chicago than Trail Creek, may be found at littlecal_saltcreek_access.

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Ind. texted:

Some winter run steelhead starting to come in salt creek and trail creek best voodoo jigs tipped with butterworms or waxworms floated under Bloodrun floats best . . . Please post yes Slezs bait is open thanksgiving day 5 am till noon I’m loaded to gills with minnows got everybody covered

KANKAKEE RIVER

Brad Jackson at Anglers Outlet in Oak Forest said there’s been some really good catches of walleye (quality-sized ones).

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN

Click here to see the Wisconsin DNR’s Lake Michigan Fishing Report. It generally comes out Tuesday.

LAKE ERIE

Click here for bag limits and prospects for the season from the Ohio DNR. The Ohio DNR has general Lake Erie info and a fishing report.

LAKEFRONT

See perch at top. Staff at Henry’s Sports and Bait said there’s still some Chinook and the occasional trout around in the Chicago harbors.

SALMON SNAGGING: Snagging season is open at four spots on the Illinois lakefront. Here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

Snagging for chinook and coho salmon only is permitted from the following Lake Michigan shoreline areas from October 1 through December 31; however, no snagging is allowed at any time within 200 feet of a moored watercraft or as posted: A) Lincoln Park Lagoon from the Fullerton Avenue Bridge to the southern end of the Lagoon. B) Waukegan Harbor (in North Harbor basin only). C) Winnetka Power Plant discharge area. D) Jackson Harbor (Inner and Outer Harbors)

LaSALLE LAKE

Closed to fishing.

MADISON CHAIN, WISCONSIN

Check updates from D & S Bait, which is closed for vacation and reopening on Sunday, on Facebook.

MAZONIA

Closed to fishing, except for Monster Lake at Mazonia South, which is open year-round to fishing.

MENOMINEE RIVER, WISCONSIN

Mike Mladeik at Mike Mladenik Guide Service is done for the year. And ice is building.

MILWAUKEE HARBOR

Click here to see the Wisconsin DNR’s Lake Michigan Fishing Report. It is generally out Tuesdays.

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

Muskie fishing ends Nov. 30, though ice may have something to say about it.

MINOCQUA: Kurt Justice of Kurt’s Island Sport Shop sent this:

With two of the past five nights reaching lows below zero and very little time with temps above freezing, areas of safe ice are increasing rapidly. Some bays, those protected by the west winds of mid-week, are seeing ice thickness of 5+” already! Caution is still advisable as larger bodies of water have only just skimmed over entirely or are still showing some open spots. There have been good reports of Walleye action on tip-ups where anglers can get on ice. Smaller Perch have been abundant in the same shallows (5-9’) with a few better Perch taking baits meant for Walleyes. Crappie anglers finding some very good action and size (11-13”+). Slabs cruising the bays in 5-8’. Small minnows and horizontal jigs tipped with Waxies producing. With little snow in woods, access to some hard to reach lakes good for anglers willing to walk a ways. Forecast of highs not till weekend to break above freezing bodes well for getting some good solid ice set up. Be sure during this early ice, to carry safety picks and rope. Take someone along and test all ice with a chisel before walking on…then continue to check as you go! As landings icing up, focus is on gun deer and ice fishing, few anglers venturing out for final weeks of Musky season. Kurt Justice – Kurt’s Island Sport Shop

www.kurtsislandsports.com

Like us on FaceBook —

NORTHWEST INDIANA

See perch report at the top.

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Ind. texted:

Perch good cal park up thru river and slips xl fatheads and perch fly rigs best Some winter run steelhead starting to come in salt creek and trail creek best voodoo jigs tipped with butterworms or waxworms floated under Bloodrun floats best Crappie still good in river down from portage marina fishing under 249 bridge fishing old slips and log jams using minnows or chartuese jigs tipped with waxworms Please post yes Slezs bait is open thanksgiving day 5 am till noon I’m loaded to gills with minnows got everybody covered

ROCK RIVER, ILLINOIS

No update.

ROCK RIVER, WISCONSIN

No update.

ROOT RIVER, WISCONSIN

The Wisconsin DNR’s Root River Report is usually out Tuesday or Wednesday. Click here to see it.

ST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN

Ben Dickinson posted the photo above (yes, more than perch are going on Lake Michigan) and this note over the weekend:

Beautiful morning on the pier…love fishing during gun season

Proprietor Phil Schuman at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said there’s some whitefish being caught off the pier (Saturday was a good day); steelhead are good in the river and sometimes at Berrien Springs (depending on flow allowed), spawn is the new bite; some guys are surf fishing on Lake Michigan for steelhead.

ST. JOSEPH RIVER, INDIANA

Click here for reports from the Indiana DNR.

SHABBONA LAKE

Lakeside–(815) 824-2581–is closed for the season (reopening when ice fishing comes). Boat rentals are by appointment only in November.

Park hours are 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. through Jan. 31.

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN LAKEFRONT

For the Wisconsin DNR’s Lake Michigan Fishing Report, click here to see it. Streams flow info is at http://waterdata.usgs.gov/wi/nwis/current?type=flow.

WINNEBAGO SYSTEM, WISCONSIN

No update.

WISCONSIN DELLS

Check with River’s Edge.

WISCONSIN RIVER

No update.

WOLF LAKE



No update.

WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN

Guide Bill Stoeger said there are some walleye (13-16 inches) being caught from Orihula down to the mouth, river rigs are best while boats are anchored in 18-24 ft.