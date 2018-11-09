Perforated appendix, perch, Early Show, rutting deer: WWW Chicago outdoors

Bet you didn’t expect a headline leading with perforated appendix for a Wild Weekend Wandering around Chicago outdoors.

But sometimes real life intervenes to such an extent that perspectives change. That is exactly what happened last night, just after coming back the Lake Michigan fisheries workshop by the Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant at the Chicago Maritime Museum.

We ran our youngest son in to the ER and, as suspected or feared, he had appendicitis. And when they operated this morning, it was perforated, but caught in time. All the same, I am sitting in his hospital room and trying to get something posted I normally do Friday mornings.

Made for a very interesting and long day yesterday as I had driven down south of Peoria to duck hunt on Banner Marsh, beginning at 1:30 a.m.

I digress. But out of necessity.

All the same, barring complications, I plan to hit the “Early Show,” first outdoors show around Chicago, on Sunday.

I have a couple other things next week, mostly likely a perch trip to the lakefront, then my annual trek to see sandhill cranes around Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area.

And there is prepping to be done for the opening of gun deer season next Friday. For bowhunters, it is the weekend to be in the stand or blind. As to that, Rich Jospeher texted the photo at the top this morning and this note:

View from the blind this morning…wild!

What a wild segue. (Not quite wild enough weather to run a list of sledding again, but soon enough.)

With that, to this Wild Weekend Wandering around Chicago outdoors.

PERCH: It is beginning. But there is more from boats than shore so far, though there have been some good shore catches, too. This is primarily around the Calumet, the South Side slips and Cal Harbor. But with the extended weather forecast, I expect it may widen out to more options.

RUT: If you’re a bowhunter or anybody driving in around forested or field areas, you know deer are on the move.

And the gun season is early this year in Illinois, opening next Friday, so I expect an interesting first firearm season.

Through Sunday, corn harvest was 93 percent, compared to 82 percent last year. Soybean harvest was 92 percent complete vs. 91. But the unharvested areas are primarily across northern Illinois.

BTW, if you get a big buck and want to submit it for Buck of the Week, it’s time for BOTW to begin for another season. Send nominations to straycasts@sbcglobal.net, Dale Bowman on Facebook or @BowmanOutside on Twitter.

EARLY SHOW: The first show of the outdoors show season around Chicago is Sunday. The “Early Show,” co-presented by DuPage Rivers Fly Tyers and Illinois Smallmouth Alliance, is the area’s only fly-fishing and tying show. It will be at Mayslake Peabody Estate, Oak Brook, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Gunnar Brammer, owner of Brammer Custom Flies, will be featured throughout the day, but there is lots more of things going on. Click here for details.

SANDHILL CRANES: Sandhills are moving around and I will be exploring this week with John Vukmirovich. The usual Tuesday count at Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area, southeast of Valparaiso, Ind., was off slightly from last week but still at 5,361 sandhills. Click here to see the updates.

WATERFOWL: Duck seasons are open in Illinois’ north and central zones. Canada goose is open in the north and reopens Monday in the central.

Through Sunday, corn harvest was 93 percent, compared to 82 percent last year. Soybean harvest was 92 percent complete vs. 91.

I plan to get to more regular hunting updates with specific information from public sites.

LAKE MICHIGAN FISHERIES WORKSHOP: As mentioned above, I went to the Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant workshop Thursday night. The second one for this fall is Wednesday, Nov. 14, at the Westville, Ind. campus of Purdue University Northwest. Click here for details on that.