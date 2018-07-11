Personal best is personal: Unless it becomes Fish of the Week

Kamran Malik caught his personal best largemouth bass (3.5 pounds, 18 inches) on July 1 at a Naperville/Aurora pond on a purple and pink Power Worm on a 4/0 offset hook.

“I got the bait snagged under a rock and I was furiously whipping it up towards the air in an attempt to get it free,’’ the 14-year-old tweeted. “I guess that commotion attracted this largie because just as I got it free it took it with tremendous force and was hooked.’’

I was particularly impressed that he took time for a good sunset shot, too.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. Submit nominations on Facebook (Dale Bowman), on Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).