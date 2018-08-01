In the net: Personal-best muskie from the Chain earns Fish of the Week honors

By seconds, Robert Peterson boated his personal-best muskie of 44 ½ inches.

He was fishing the Chain O’Lakes with a pink Spanky Baits bucktail (heavier blades run it deeper) when the muskie hit in 6 to 8 feet of water.

“I got her to the boat, my buddy [Zack Loth] netted her and then she spit the hooks,’’ Peterson messaged.

