Pike and smallmouth, Chicago lakefront: Young anglers double on Fish of the Week

Jim Bondi, Hinsdale South’s bass fishing coach, proudly noted outstanding work by young fishermen over the weekend.

On a harbor-hopping excursion on the Chicago lakefront, the just-graduated Adrian Kurnyta caught a massive northern pike on a Megabass jerkbait while sophomore Eric Suda had a beautiful smallmouth bass on a Megabass Dark Sleeper.

“They are two of the finest fisherman I have met (regardless of age) and these types of pics of ridiculous fish come to me on a regular basis?!,’’ he emailed.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Submit nominations on Facebook (Dale Bowman), on Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or my email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).