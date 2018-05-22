Poland to Chicago, catching a big Chinook and lakers: Another Chicago attraction

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda got his king.

On Sunday, dignitaries went out of Belmont Harbor to sample the biggest and best of Lake Michigan fishing off Chicago. Even with high seas and north winds, the group caught a bunch of lake trout and a really nice Chinook (king).

Capt. Gintas Ancevicius of “The Angler’’ put together the trip. It involved the Secret Service, the police Marine Unit and the Coast Guard.

“My boat was hired to mirror with the Secret Service,’’ said Capt. Bob Poteshman, owner of Confusion Charters.

Capt. Tim Frey and Capt. Frank Novelli ran the “Confusion C4’’ down from Montrose Harbor, then it was used as the follow boat. And there was fishing done from it, too.

Not only was there fishing, but catching. It’s one thing to celebrate the ambiance of fishing off Chicago, truly a world-class setting for fishing, but even better to catch big fish, too.

It made an interesting intersection with the announcement from the office of Gov. Bruce Rauner last week that visitors to Illinois in 2017 hit an all-time high of more than 113 million with a $1.1 billion economic boost.

I sincerely hope the state tourism brass note that a European president knew enough about what Lake Michigan offers to go fishing.

The Mag Mile, the Museum Campus, the Great River Road and the Cache River area are magnificent; but there’s also world-renowned fishing in Illinois and our deer hunting still has an international reputation.

Poteshman also pitched this as a great example of how Chicago captains work together to handle larger numbers of fishermen.

“Corporate groups needing multiple boats for 50, 100 people can be accommodated with boats from every harbor,’’ he said.

World class.

SPRINGFIELD: Illinois fisheries chief Dan Stephenson will be retiring at the end of June. More later on the chief who piloted a division through and out of very lean times.

STARVED ROCK: If headed toward Starved Rock State Park, be aware it will be even crazier than usual for the Memorial Day weekend with the Route 178 bridge project. If coming from Chicago area, get off at Ottawa, then come west on Rt. 71, a drive I highly recommend any time. For parking and other updates over the holiday at Starved Rock and Matthiessen SP, check the IDNR Facebook and Twitter accounts or tune in 1610 AM.

GREAT GREEN BAY: That an 8.78-pound smallmouth bass came from Green Bay, caught by the team of Marty McSharry and Benny Antoniewicz during the Sturgeon Bay Open Bass Tournament, doesn’t shock me. But I’m stunned that it was crammed in only 22 inches.

STRAY CAST: I await the arrival of Michael Kopech even more eagerly than the June 16 reopening of perch season.