A day around Jasper-Pulaski FWA: Rambling around looking for sandhill cranes

Sandhill cranes flying and feeding near the Wheatland Generating Plant, northwest of Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area. Dale Bowman/Sun-Times

MEDARYVILLE Ind.–As we barreled east on Route 10 in northwest Indiana Wednesday, I wondered aloud why sandhill cranes concentrate during seasonal migrations by the thousands around Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area.

Why not some at Winamac or Willow Slough FWA? Or here and there.

John Vukmirovich glanced at me sideways, then gestured outside, “It is tough to use human logic to explain crane logic.”

Fair enough.

We were on our annual mission to explore the mysteries of cranes around Jasper-Pulaski, southeast of Valparaiso.

As it turned out, our timing was perfect. Site staff do weekly counts most Tuesdays during the fall. The count on Tuesday had nearly doubled to 23,727. Late November or early December is usually peak.

The optimum time to see the cranes pile into Jasper-Pulaski is the hour before sunset. At sunset, they stop flying as if somebody flipped a light switch.

Vukmirovich, a great aficionado of cranes and one of my favorites to wander around with, suggested before the final hour that we explore for a few hours around the fields south and southeast of Jasper-Pulaski where most seem to fly from.

Before that, I suggested we circle the Wheatland Generating Facility, whose cooling lakes concentrate cranes a few miles northwest of Jasper-Pulaski.

I spotted our first ones in a cornfield along Route 10, just before Route 49. After I pulled off, Vukmirovich worked his crane call and all of a sudden heads of more popped up. It was a harbinger of a special day.

“When they take off, you can see their wing span,” Vukmirovich said as we savored the sight.

Cranes are gangling yet graceful, sort of like how Phil Jackson looked when he was a backup for the New York Knicks, all sharp points and elbows.

“We must have looked like a couple of idiots to those driving by,” Vukmirovich said.

My next book should be “Like a Couple of Idiots to Those Driving By.”

Sandhill cranes were thick in the fields along Route 49. They were even thicker east of the power plant as we circled on gravel roads.

It was an odd, but glorious, trip this year. One oddity was is that we saw even more in the air, swirling and circling, than we saw in the fields.

At one stop, Vukmirovich said, “Holy —-, that’s a colony of motion.”

I think he should do a book on sandhill cranes around Chicago called, “A Colony of Motion.”

Another oddity came when we saw none in miles of driving south of Medaryville, though we saw several hundred along and in the ditch on the north end of town.

But, when we trekked back to Jasper-Pulaski late afternoon, we found several fields within a couple miles, south and southeast, graying with thousands of sandhill cranes flying in and feeding.

This year, the observation tower was almost anti-climatic after the thousands of sandhill cranes we saw driving around. Although I always enjoy the people watching and listening as much as I do hearing the krooing of inbound flights of sandhill cranes near sunset.

Another oddity was the sandhill cranes stayed far in the distance (binoculars or spotting scopes were vital) and thousands landed to the northwest out of viewing.

Forty deer, including a massive mature buck, grazed through the arriving flights.

We drove off while light remained to see if we could find the mysterious place where they were landing to the northwest.

But the light died and the flying stopped. It was time.

Click here for details and more information on the migrating cranes at Jasper-Pulaski FWA.