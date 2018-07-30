Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES

WILD OF THE WEEK

John Heneghan texted that he saw a rusty patched bumble bee in a DeKalb County prairie on Tuesday. It was confirmed by a biologist. He notified the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which listed the rusty patched bumble bee as endangered under the Endangered Species Act in January 2017.

DALE’S MAILBAG

“In reference to your comment about bumper crop of rabbits. They were raiding my garden until this guy showed up!’’ Mark Smith; Highland, Indiana

A: Apparently many others thought, as I do, that we have more rabbits than usual.

BIG NUMBER

193: Miles that Chuck Roberts and Charlie Zine traveled paddling the length of the Fox River, as determined by Roberts by plotting on Google Earth. Click here for the wrap-up stJohn Heneghanory on their paddle.