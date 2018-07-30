Notes from around Chicago outdoors.
FIELD NOTES
WILD OF THE WEEK
John Heneghan texted that he saw a rusty patched bumble bee in a DeKalb County prairie on Tuesday. It was confirmed by a biologist. He notified the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which listed the rusty patched bumble bee as endangered under the Endangered Species Act in January 2017.
DALE’S MAILBAG
“In reference to your comment about bumper crop of rabbits. They were raiding my garden until this guy showed up!’’ Mark Smith; Highland, Indiana
A: Apparently many others thought, as I do, that we have more rabbits than usual.
BIG NUMBER
193: Miles that Chuck Roberts and Charlie Zine traveled paddling the length of the Fox River, as determined by Roberts by plotting on Google Earth. Click here for the wrap-up stJohn Heneghanory on their paddle.
LAST WORD
“We actually caught 14 black carp through the week. We take all those fish and analyze them for a lot of different things. We can tell if those fish are diploid or triploid (fish that cannot spawn).’’
Matt O’Hara, Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Asian carp project leader, in The Southern, on a multi-group task force surveying invasive black carp in Alexander County’s Horseshoe Lake. Click here to link to The Southern article.
WILD TIMES
ILLINOIS SEASONS/PERMITS
Wednesday: Applications for free upland game permits open. Click here for information.
Wednesday: Squirrel hunting opens
BIOBLITZ
Friday-Saturday: 2018 Dixon Waterfowl Refuge BioBlitz, wetlands-initiative.org. A public Biodiversity Festival is 12:30-2 p.m. Saturday. Click here for more information.
HUNTER SAFETY
Aug. 10-11: Wilmington, philliparnold3@gmail.com
Aug. 14-15: Chicago, carryinillinois.com/hunter-safety-course.html
Aug. 11-12: Custer Park, smittythepainter@yahoo.com . . . Essex, (815) 458-3568
Aug. 17-18: Morris, philliparnold3@gmail.com
WINGSHOOTING CLINIC
Aug. 18-19: Youth/Women’s clinics, Shabbona Lake State Park, (217) 524-5466
U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY
DUCKS UNLIMITED
NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION
PHEASANTS FOREVER
