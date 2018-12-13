A really big and beautiful 10-point: Buck of the Week

Chris Farnsworth, a firefighter-paramedic in Palatine, harvested this 10-point during first firearm season on a buddy’s farm near McNabb in Putnam County.

“I thought it merited submission for Buck of the Week,” father-in-law Rudy Radasevich said.

Yes.

BOTW, the celebration of big bucks and their stories around Chicago outdoors, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. as warranted. Submit nominations on Facebook (Dale Bowman), on Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).