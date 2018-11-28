A really big northern pike in late fall: Fish of the Week

Marcus Benesch of Gurnee made the most of “an opportune four-hour window after putting the bird in the oven” on Thanksgiving morning. It paid off with a 35-inch female northern pike caught and released from shore on the Des Plaines River.

“Just another example of the `fall feedbag” fish that we’re all looking for,” he emailed.

