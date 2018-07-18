Really big pike for Fish of the Week: Not too young for a fish of a lifetime

Lucas Smeds of Northbrook caught a 50-inch northern pike on the annual family trip to Canada. He’s in back with guide Perry Jones holding the lifetime fish.

“We’ve gone to Wollaston Lake Lodge every year for the last eight years and I’ve been going with my father for 18 years,’’ Brad Smeds said. “The fishing is unbelievable! Ten years ago I caught a 49 3/4-inch pike. So needless to say, my son’s been rubbing it in!’’

Brad did have the solace of catching a 45-inch pike on a fly rod. (See below.)

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. Submit nominations on Facebook (Dale Bowman), on Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).