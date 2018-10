Really big, really beautiful: Mushroom of the Week, waiting on venison side

Rob Fleming sent this beautiful big hen-of-the woods.

“Quite fond of some local fungi!’’ he messaged. “This is definitely my fav of the fall. Hopefully, soon a little fresh venison to go with it!’’

Right time of the year.

