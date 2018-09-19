Really big suburban northern pike (Who needs the Far North?): Fish of the Week

Northern pike from Romeoville. Provided by David Mullen

David Mullen caught and released this 40-inch, 16-pound northern pike earlier this month from a subdivision pond in Romeoville.

“I wasn’t using a leader and it was an insane fight,” he messaged.

Mullen was using a BOOYAH spinner bait on 17-pound NanoFil line on new spinning gear.

“Something I will never forget,” he messaged.

