Really big surprise, the best kind: Muskie from the Fox for Fish of the Week

Andrew Schur of Park Ridge and friend George Koma walked the Fox River in Aurora Sunday for smallmouth bass. Schur was casting a Mepps Aglia on 6-pound monofilament.

“It wasn’t 10 minutes before I got a huge hit and my reel started to scream,’’ Schur emailed. “I didn’t know what it was until this huge muskie surfaced out of the water trying to snap me off.’’

After 15 minutes, he landed a 44.5-inch muskie, then released it after quick photos.

