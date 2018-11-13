Really big weekend, Illinois bowhunters: Archery harvest stays ahead of 2017-18

Depending whether you’re a bowhunter or gun hunter or both, the update on archery harvest of deer in Illinois is good news or something else.

Of particular note, more than 6,000 deer were harvested by bowhunters over the weekend. That is one signal of the rut being near peak. An even better signal of the rut is that males made up 66 percent of harvest for the seven days through Monday.

Interesting stats considering the first firearm season is early, coming Friday through Sunday.

On another note that fascinates me, crossbows have accounted for 39 percent of the archery harvest so far.

Here is the update from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

Here’s an update on the Illinois Archery Deer Season from the IDNR Division of Wildlife Resources: ARCHERY DEER SEASON Through Monday, November 12, 2018, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 42,654 deer, compared to 41,345 for the same period in 2017. Harvest for the last seven days was 15,255, with 3,040 deer taken on Saturday and 3,231 taken on Sunday. Harvest to date has consisted of 47% does and 53% males (20137:22517), but males comprised 66% of the harvest during the past seven days. Sixty percent of the harvest has been taken using compound bows; 39% by crossbows; and 1% by traditional bows (longbows and recurves). The top five counties for archery deer harvest through November 12 were Pike (1,498), Fulton (1,135), Adams (1,036), Jefferson (948), and JoDaviess (894). County results are included in the attached table.