Depending whether you’re a bowhunter or gun hunter or both, the update on archery harvest of deer in Illinois is good news or something else.

Of particular note, more than 6,000 deer were harvested by bowhunters over the weekend. That is one signal of the rut being near peak. An even better signal of the rut is that males made up 66 percent of harvest for the seven days through Monday.

Interesting stats considering the first firearm season is early, coming Friday through Sunday.

On another note that fascinates me, crossbows have accounted for 39 percent of the archery harvest so far.

Here’s an update on the Illinois Archery Deer Season from the IDNR Division of Wildlife Resources:

ARCHERY DEER SEASON

Through Monday, November 12, 2018, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 42,654 deer, compared to 41,345 for the same period in 2017.   Harvest for the last seven days was 15,255, with 3,040 deer taken on Saturday and 3,231 taken on Sunday.

Harvest  to date has consisted of 47% does and 53% males (20137:22517), but males comprised 66% of the harvest during the past seven days.

Sixty percent of the harvest has been taken using compound bows; 39% by crossbows; and 1% by traditional bows (longbows and recurves).

The top five counties for archery deer harvest through November 12 were Pike (1,498), Fulton (1,135), Adams (1,036), Jefferson (948), and JoDaviess (894).

County results are included in the attached table.

Preliminary Illinois archery deer harvest through 11/12    
     
County 2017 2018
Adams 946 1036
Alexander 94 132
Bond 268 305
Boone 97 107
Brown 663 711
Bureau 508 516
Calhoun 482 507
Carroll 469 455
Cass 433 465
Champaign 265 251
Christian 348 388
Clark 551 623
Clay 359 390
Clinton 289 351
Coles 485 501
Cook 64 70
Crawford 641 615
Cumberland 326 337
DeKalb 120 123
DeWitt 351 364
Douglas 133 133
Dupage 23 12
Edgar 294 325
Edwards 142 138
Effingham 322 345
Fayette 563 662
Ford 36 36
Franklin 662 673
Fulton 1206 1135
Gallatin 162 147
Greene 592 590
Grundy 221 240
Hamilton 403 419
Hancock 601 635
Hardin 258 274
Henderson 175 179
Henry 351 376
Iroquois 236 262
Jackson 751 732
Jasper 382 468
Jefferson 922 948
Jersey 361 401
JoDaviess 843 894
Johnson 418 445
Kane 201 198
Kankakee 187 229
Kendall 121 106
Knox 674 689
Lake 190 194
LaSalle 509 565
Lawrence 327 295
Lee 305 322
Livingston 170 177
Logan 210 228
Macon 327 287
Macoupin 798 763
Madison 561 627
Marion 658 634
Marshall 234 256
Mason 253 262
Massac 170 176
McDonough 390 429
McHenry 366 389
McLean 369 381
Menard 285 287
Mercer 399 396
Monroe 293 285
Montgomery 439 531
Morgan 429 427
Moultrie 239 241
Ogle 468 489
Peoria 671 618
Perry 526 549
Piatt 119 120
Pike 1528 1498
Pope 560 606
Pulaski 137 123
Putnam 156 179
Randolph 730 752
Richland 289 270
Rock Island 559 529
Saline 327 342
Sangamon 546 620
Schuyler 774 746
Scott 196 167
Shelby 556 621
St. Clair 442 463
Stark 90 100
Stephenson 390 375
Tazewell 389 455
Union 488 532
Vermilion 582 619
Wabash 141 120
Warren 207 210
Washington 363 359
Wayne 614 503
White 300 251
Whiteside 364 365
Will 451 516
Williamson 720 713
Winnebago 360 365
Woodford 382 389
Total 41345 42654

 