The really good joy of extended fishing: Nomination for Fish of the Week

Chester Kropidlowski proudly sent this belated update on the fishing prowess of his grandnephew Robert Baranowski, 13, at a pond near his Lockport home.

Chester Kropidlowski proudly sent this belated update on the fishing prowess of his grandnephew Robert Baranowski, 13, at a pond near his Lockport home.

“Robert (as is Uncle Chester) is a fisherman and I thought you might find a picture of the 3 1/2 pound bass Robert caught on a floating frog lure in the pond of interest,” emailed Kropidlowski, a faithful member of the Mayor’s Fishing Advisory Committee. “ Robert has caught bass, panfish,¬† catfish and other fish in the pond.”

Here’s to extended fishing families.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories around Chicago outdoors, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. Submit nominations on Facebook (Dale Bowman), on Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email¬†(straycasts@sbcglobal.net).