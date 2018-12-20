The really good joy of extended fishing: Nomination for Fish of the Week

Chester Kropidlowski proudly sent this belated update on the fishing prowess of his grandnephew Robert Baranowski, 13, at a pond near his Lockport home.

Chester Kropidlowski proudly sent this belated update on the fishing prowess of his grandnephew Robert Baranowski, 13, at a pond near his Lockport home.

“Robert (as is Uncle Chester) is a fisherman and I thought you might find a picture of the 3 1/2 pound bass Robert caught on a floating frog lure in the pond of interest,” emailed Kropidlowski, a faithful member of the Mayor’s Fishing Advisory Committee. “ Robert has caught bass, panfish, catfish and other fish in the pond.”

Here’s to extended fishing families.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories around Chicago outdoors, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. Submit nominations on Facebook (Dale Bowman), on Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).