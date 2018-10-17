Really wonderful surprise of a Lake Michigan walleye: Fish of the Week

Paul Sahs caught a big walleye, the elusive fish of southern Lake Michigan, Saturday while fishing smallmouth bass with Capt. Ralph Steiger.

“I told him it was a catfish, I could see it was gold,” Steiger said. “When it comes up to the surface [and we see it is a walleye], he and I nearly knocked each other over trying to get the net.”

Sahs, of Winfield, caught it on a Lurecraft Little D in Indiana. The walleye weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and swam away good after a quick photo.

It was the second walleye Steiger’s customers have boated in 12 years. The other came while jigging for lake trout.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. Submit nominations on Facebook (Dale Bowman), on Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).