Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES

WILD OF THE WEEK

Nancy Shevel sent a plethora of wonderful photos, including this red fox in June, from their “own piece of heaven on earth” in McHenry County.

WOTW, the celebration of wild scenes and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net.

DALE’S MAILBAG

“People are asking me why the cormorant is much-despised, as quoted in your column.” John Cuculich

A: First of all, this gives me a chance to repost the wonderful photo of cormorants Cuculich took, which ran in WOTW last week. Cormorants are very effective eaters of fish, one reason some fishermen despise them. This is especially true near Inland Steel in Indiana, where thousands nest and are blamed partially for the decline of perch fishing in that area.